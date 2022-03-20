Honolulu firefighters airlift male hiker, 79, off Diamond Head

The Honolulu Fire Department used its Air 1 helicopter to airlift a 79-year-old man who was hiking with a group on the Diamond Head Summit Trail this morning.
Around 8:10 a.m. today, HFD and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call for a “medical emergency,” with the first firefighters arriving on scene at 8:21 a.m. and ascending the trail to assess the man’s condition.
Upon making contact near the helipad area of the trail, firefighters learned the man had started feeling sick and felt he could no longer continue his hike.
The man was airlifted from the trail along with his hiking party to a park area within the Diamond Head State Monument at 8:43 a.m. EMS took over primary care at 8:51 a.m. and continued treatment at the scene, but said the man refused to be transported to a hospital.
