Honolulu police search for man, 19, wanted in Waikiki killing

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:25 am
  Justice Manumalo Kaio

Honolulu police are looking for a 19 year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous after he shot and killed a 20 year-old on the sidewalk near Kalakaua Ave. and Lewers St. last night.

At about 10 p.m. Justice Manumalo Kaio got into a verbal confrontation with the 20 year-old, whom he knew. Kaio allegedly pulled a gun on the man and shot him before running up Lewers Avenue toward Kuhio Street, according to police. The 20 year-old was taken to the hospital by EMS technicians where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

