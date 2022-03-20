Hawaii educators, schools, student teams recognized for Education Week

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thirty-three outstanding Hawaii educators, student teams and schools are being honored during the state Legislature’s annual Education Week observance.

Each honoree is a recipient of a state or national award recognizing their commitment to educational excellence, said a joint statement from state Rep. Justin Woodson (D, Kahului- Puunene), chair of the House Education Committee, and Sen. Michelle Kidani (D, Mililani-Waikele-Royal Kunia), chair of the Senate Education Committee.

The annual tradition of recognizing Education Week honorees during House and Senate floor sessions was preempted due to COVID-19 pandemic considerations. But honorees will receive congratulatory joint certificates “to convey the thanks of all Hawaii representatives and senators, for their contributions to their schools, students, and broader community,” the statement said.

The honorees are:

>> Prudential Emerging Visionaries-Societal Solutions for a Changing World Award: Esther Chan.

>> U.S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools: Wheeler Middle, Manoa Elementary and Maemae Elementary schools.

>> Hawaii State Teacher of the Year/Hawaii District’s Hilo-Waiakea Complex Teacher of the Year: Whitney Aragaki.

>> Hawaii District’s Kau-Keaau-Pahoa Complex Teacher of the Year: ‘Aina Akamu.

>> West Hawaii District’s Honokaa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Teacher of the Year: John Capdepon.

>> Maui District’s Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Teacher of the Year: Lisa Yamada.

>> Maui District’s Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Teacher of the Year: William Tatro IV.

>> Kapaa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Teacher of the Year: Theresa Malone.

>> Honolulu District’s Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Teacher of the Year: Wendy Shigeta.

>> Honolulu District’s Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Teacher of the Year: Corrie Izumoto.

>> Leeward District’s Campbell-Kapolei Complex Teacher of the Year: Jim Kunimitsu.

>> Leeward District’s Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Teacher of the Year: Ashley Ito-Macion.

>> Leeward District’s Nanakuli-Waianae Complex Teacher of the Year: Wendy Gumm.

>> Windward District’s Castle-Kahuku Complex Teacher of the Year: Miyuki Sekimitsu.

>> Windward District’s Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Teacher of the Year: Richard Lau.

>> Central District’s Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Teacher of the Year: Trisha Gibson.

>> Central District’s Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Teacher of the Year: Jeni Miyahira.

>> Charter Schools Teacher of the Year: Cara Chaudron.

>> Hawaii Association of Secondary School Administrators Hawaii State Principal of the Year: Reid Kuba.

>> National Association of Elementary School Principals National Distinguished Principal: Lisa Ann Higa.

>> National Association of Elementary School Principals State Assistant Principal: Jacob Kardash.

>> American School Counselor Association Counselor of the Year: Nicole Blomberg.

>> Hawaii School Counselor Association Counselor of the Year: Brittnie Caraulia.

>> LifeSmarts competition: first place: Waipahu 3 (Ross Cadelina, Estefany Bayudan, Isabella Delos Santos, Keziah Ancheta; coach Cindy Takara); second place: Waipahu 1 (Vianne Jazmine Acdal, Serenity Kalai, Colby Macapagal, Hunter Von Tungeln; coach Cindy Takara); third place: Kalani (Caity Achay, Elena Terebenkov, Allison Vuong, Brandon Tran, Phuong Huynh; coach Mike Zane).

>> 2021 School Librarian of the Year: Diane Mokuau.

>> 2021 Teacher of Promise Milken Educator Award: Jenna Oskey.

>> 2022 Milken Educator Award: Michelle Le Iwasaki.

>> Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching: Wrayna Fairchild (science), Crystal Doi (science).