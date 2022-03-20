Man killed in Waianae shootout was convicted of manslaughter in 2013

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A man killed in Tuesday’s shootout in Waianae following a dispute over a stolen firearm has been identified as 32-year-old Chad Duran, according to Honolulu police in court documents.

Duran was convicted in 2013 of manslaughter in the 2012 death of his friend, 26-year-old Christopher K. Medeiros.

In the manslaughter case, Duran and another person were involved in an argument at a Makaha apartment that escalated when Duran brandished a handgun. Duran and the other person struggled for the gun, at which time Medeiros intervened and tried to break them up. The gun went off and a bullet hit Medeiros in the face.

At his sentencing in 2013, Duran apologized to the Medeiros family and a judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority set Duran’s minimum term at nine years, and he was paroled Sept. 15, 2021. The paroling authority issued a parole revocation warrant Feb. 23 for Duran for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of his parole release.

A police affidavit attached to a criminal complaint filed at Honolulu District Court on Friday identifies Duran as one of three men who met a resident at 86-927 Pokaikuahiwi Place on Tuesday morning to return a stolen firearm in exchange for a reward. The resident alleged Duran pointed a handgun at him, resulting in him fatally shooting Duran.

The criminal complaint was filed against Christopher Broome, 47, who is accused of being one of the suspects involved in the shootout. The complaint alleged Broome attempted to kill the resident and the resident’s friend in the gunbattle.

Prosecutors charged him with one count of first- degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep pistol or revolver.

Broome’s aggregate bail is set at $1 million. He is scheduled to appear in person at a 1:30 p.m. preliminary hearing at Honolulu District Court on March 29.

Police officers responded to calls reporting multiple gunshots fired at Pokaikuahiwi Place at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. As they were driving to the scene, police observed a black Toyota 4Runner at the intersection of Leihoku Street and Pokaikuahiwi Place, a short distance away from the Pokaikuahiwi Place property, which is located on the side of the ridge. At the intersection, police saw Broome exit the vehicle and fall to the ground with a gunshot wound to his lower leg and a laceration to his forehead, the affidavit said.

An officer recovered an upper receiver of an Arma­Lite rifle from the front passenger seat.

When officers arrived at the property, police saw Duran lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the back of his head and right rib area. A Honolulu medical examiner pronounced him dead at the scene. Officers recovered a handgun next to him.

Another man, described as a friend of the Pokaikuahiwi Place resident who also works with him, was also seen lying on the ground. He was responsive and bleeding from his neck area.

The Pokaikuahiwi Place resident sustained a minor injury from a bullet that grazed the right side of his head.

During a police investigation, the resident provided his account of the events leading up to the gun battle. Weeks earlier, he filed a police report Feb. 27 for theft of his ArmaLite rifle and an envelope containing $1,800 in cash from his pickup truck in his driveway.

Police said he did some self-investigating and an arrangement was made between him and the men to meet at his property to negotiate the return of the rifle. The resident told a person who arranged the meetup that he would pay $1,000 for the return of his stolen rifle, the affidavit said.

Three men arrived in the SUV on Tuesday morning and the resident was shown the upper and lower receiver of a rifle. He told them he wanted to verify the serial number, but Duran exited the SUV with a gun and told him he couldn’t do that, the affidavit said.

An argument ensued and the resident retrieved a firearm from his home, at which time his friend pulled up to the driveway in a truck. The affidavit said Duran pointed a gun at the friend’s head and told him to “get out of the car or I’ll blow your head off.”

The shootout allegedly occurred when a bullet grazed the resident’s head. According to the affidavit, the resident believed it was Broome who tried to shoot him from the driver’s side of the SUV. When he saw Broome exit the vehicle, allegedly with a handgun, and enter an area under the resident’s wooden porch, he shot through the porch at Broome.

The resident also told police he shot Duran after Duran pointed a handgun at him. A third man from the SUV, identified as James W. Lee, 45, fled the scene on foot during the gunfire.

Duran was then seen lying on the ground without a firearm in his hand. Unsure whether Duran had been shot, the resident’s friend got on top of him to hold him down. He then felt a sharp pain, the affidavit said. The friend was taken to a hospital, where a projectile was removed from his neck. The affidavit noted he did not see who shot him.

When the resident saw Broome flee from underneath the porch to the SUV, the resident shot at the vehicle as Broome drove off.

As part of a police investigation, the SUV that is registered to Broome was taken to the police department’s main station. Police executed a search warrant and found inside the vehicle a “.45 caliber ammunition, a magazine loaded with .223 caliber ammunition, a 9 mm bullet casing, a 9 mm round, bullet projectiles, a white crystal substance resembling methamphetamine, and a glass pipe commonly used to ingest methamphetamine,” the affidavit said. “There was no firearm located in the vehicle.”

The affidavit pointed out the resident did not know any of the three men in the SUV.

Police arrested Lee on Tuesday night at the intersection of Hakimo and Paakea roads on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. He was released pending further investigation.

A detective spoke with Broome at the hospital Thursday, getting his account of the incident. The affidavit said Broome was contacted by Duran, who told him he found a stolen firearm and was going to return it for a reward. Broome picked up Duran and another man and drove to the resident’s property.

He told police the resident took the firearm and began walking back to his residence when Duran exited the vehicle and began following the resident. The resident then came back out with a firearm and ordered Broome and Lee to exit the vehicle. The resident’s friend arrived at the property and Duran pointed a firearm at the friend.

According to Broome’s account, gunshots were fired and Broome hid under the porch, where he was shot in the back.

The affidavit said Broome denied ever shooting a firearm while he was at the resident’s property.