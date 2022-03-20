comscore Man killed in Waianae shootout was convicted of manslaughter in 2013 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man killed in Waianae shootout was convicted of manslaughter in 2013

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  An SUV involved in a shooting Tuesday in Waianae was towed away. Four men were shot, one fatally.

    An SUV involved in a shooting Tuesday in Waianae was towed away. Four men were shot, one fatally.

    Chad Duran

A man killed in Tuesday’s shootout in Waianae following a dispute over a stolen firearm has been identified as 32-year-old Chad Duran, according to Honolulu police in court documents. Read more

