Las Vegas Advisor: New owners in place at Las Vegas strip casinos

The $6.25 billion sale of the Venetian and Palazzo by Las Vegas Sands Corp. to Apollo Global Management and VICI Properties, has closed.

It marks the end of Sands’ presence in Las Vegas, at least for now. The company is directing its attention toward its resorts in Macau, Singapore, and Pennsylvania, while targeting other jurisdictions in the U.S.

Not much is expected to change near term at the Venetian/Palazzo, given that almost all current employees are being retained.

Adults only: Downtown’s El Cortez is going adults only. Beginning April 1, no one under age 21 will be allowed to enter the casino or stay in the hotel. Eventually, identification checks will be conducted at the casino’s entrances. The El Cortez becomes only the third casino in Las Vegas to adopt the over-21 policy, joining Circa and the Cromwell.

Fremont upgrade: Also downtown, Boyd ­Gaming says it will invest $50 million to upgrade the 66-year-old Fremont. The main change will be an expansion of the casino, partly by incorporating the former buffet space and the closed keno lounge. Time­tables have not been disclosed.

Bellagio display: The spring display at Bellagio’s Conservatory &Botanical Garden is themed for various forms of flight. It includes butterflies, hummingbirds, jumping frogs, hot-air balloons and a vintage airship, along with the most extensive variety of flowers and plants ever used in a Bellagio display. The spring display will remain in place through May 14 and is free to view.

Question: Which team is the March Madness betting favorite?

Answer: Gonzaga is the favorite to win the NCAA Basketball Championship at +300, followed by Arizona (+650), and Kentucky (+700). The long shots, which may have been eliminated by the time you read this, are Texas Southern, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Wright St., all at +300,000 (3,000-1).

