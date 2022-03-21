Nainoa Damon, 19, charged in fatal Round Top Drive shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a longtime rival during a failed robbery on Round Top Drive early Friday.
Nainoa M.K. Damon was charged at 1:55 p.m. with murder in the second degree, two counts of carrying a firearm in commission of separate felony, place to keep pistol or revolver, first degree terroristic threatening, and first degree robbery with a dangerous instrument and threatened force.
Damon’s bail is set at $1 million. If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.
On Saturday, after his mother, a Honolulu police sergeant, urged him to surrender, Damon turned himself in at the Wahiawa Police Station. Damon is charged with shooting and killing Haaheo Kolona, an 18-year-old high school senior, at a scenic lookout on Round Top Drive in Tantalus.
Kolona allegedly pulled a gun on Damon after Damon tried to rob Kolona’s friend by putting a gun to his head at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.
Damon allegedly shot Kolona in the abdomen before fleeing the scene with another man in a 1998 Toyota Camry. Kolona was taken to a hospital by a person at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.
Damon was arrested Saturday at 2:10 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.