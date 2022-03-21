Nainoa Damon, 19, charged in fatal Round Top Drive shooting

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a longtime rival during a failed robbery on Round Top Drive early Friday.

Nainoa M.K. Damon was charged at 1:55 p.m. with murder in the second degree, two counts of carrying a firearm in commission of separate felony, place to keep pistol or revolver, first degree terroristic threatening, and first degree robbery with a dangerous instrument and threatened force.

Damon’s bail is set at $1 million. If convicted of murder, he faces life in prison.

On Saturday, after his mother, a Honolulu police sergeant, urged him to surrender, Damon turned himself in at the Wahiawa Police Station. Damon is charged with shooting and killing Haaheo Kolona, an 18-year-old high school senior, at a scenic lookout on Round Top Drive in Tantalus.

Kolona allegedly pulled a gun on Damon after Damon tried to rob Kolona’s friend by putting a gun to his head at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Damon allegedly shot Kolona in the abdomen before fleeing the scene with another man in a 1998 Toyota Camry. Kolona was taken to a hospital by a person at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

Damon was arrested Saturday at 2:10 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder.