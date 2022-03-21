comscore Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s celebration of life is held at Waikiki Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s celebration of life is held at Waikiki Beach

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  At a ceremony at Waikiki Beach, former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones, above, spoke Sunday about famed UH quarterback Colt Brennan, who died in May.

    At a ceremony at Waikiki Beach, former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones, above, spoke Sunday about famed UH quarterback Colt Brennan, who died in May.

  Colt Brennan's parents, Betsy and Terry Brennan, above, invited friends, family and University of Hawaii fans to join them Sunday in celebrating the life of the former UH quarterback, who died in May.

    Colt Brennan’s parents, Betsy and Terry Brennan, above, invited friends, family and University of Hawaii fans to join them Sunday in celebrating the life of the former UH quarterback, who died in May.

  Canoes, above, gathered for the scattering of Colt Brennan's ashes in the ocean off Waikiki Beach.

    Canoes, above, gathered for the scattering of Colt Brennan’s ashes in the ocean off Waikiki Beach.

  Brennan's family and friends, above, headed back to the beach after scattering his ashes in a paddle-out ceremony.

    Brennan’s family and friends, above, headed back to the beach after scattering his ashes in a paddle-out ceremony.

  Colt Brennan, who died in May.

    Colt Brennan, who died in May.

In waters off Waikiki, tear-inflated clouds parted briefly as the ashes of Hawaii’s hanai son were scattered. Read more

