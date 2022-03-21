Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s celebration of life is held at Waikiki Beach
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At a ceremony at Waikiki Beach, former University of Hawaii football coach June Jones, above, spoke Sunday about famed UH quarterback Colt Brennan, who died in May.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Colt Brennan’s parents, Betsy and Terry Brennan, above, invited friends, family and University of Hawaii fans to join them Sunday in celebrating the life of the former UH quarterback, who died in May.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Canoes, above, gathered for the scattering of Colt Brennan’s ashes in the ocean off Waikiki Beach.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brennan’s family and friends, above, headed back to the beach after scattering his ashes in a paddle-out ceremony.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Colt Brennan, who died in May.
