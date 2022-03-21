Former University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan’s celebration of life is held at Waikiki Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In waters off Waikiki, tear-inflated clouds parted briefly as the ashes of Hawaii’s hanai son were scattered. Read more

In waters off Waikiki, tear-inflated clouds parted briefly as the ashes of Hawaii’s hanai son were scattered.

Colt Brennan was home for good.

“This is where Colt wanted to be,” Terry Brennan said of his only son, “and he’s out there every day. You walk by and you look at the ocean, and you can say, ‘Colt is there.’”

On Sunday — 313 days after Colt Brennan died from the toxic effects of an accidental drug overdose — the most celebrated player in University of Hawaii football history was remembered in a service on Waikiki Beach.

Former teammates and coaches, as well as this year’s Rainbow Warriors, had gathered to pay tribute to the 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist. There were entertainers and politicians, and entertainers who became politicians. There were business leaders and patrons, and fans who squeezed into No. 15 jerseys.

The record keepers will remember Brennan for leading the then-most prolific offense in NCAA history in 2006, and producing a 12-0 regular season in 2007 and accompanying invitation to the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

“The most special quarterback,” said Timmy Chang, who was Brennan’s record-­setting predecessor at UH and recently was hired as the Warriors’ head coach. “For a fan and a guy who played here, it was awesome to see Colt take this program to new heights.”

On an overcast morning, Brennan also was remembered for his humanity — he rarely declined an autograph request or a chance to help someone in need — and his human frailty. And his love for Hawaii.

It was an accident — or destiny — that led Brennan to Hawaii in 2005. Randy “Rand the Man” Miyamoto was a local sportscaster who was a college roommate of Taz Murtaugh, an assistant coach at Saddleback Community College. Miyamoto suggested that UH coaches should recruit Saddleback receiver Jerard Rabb. After reviewing highlight videos, UH coach June Jones wanted to know who was throwing the chest-high passes to Rabb. Miyamoto forwarded a VHS tape of Brennan to UH associate head coach Rich Miano, who shared it with Jones and offensive coordinator Ron Lee.

Finding a new home

On his recruiting trip, Brennan attended surfing’s Triple Crown on the North Shore. “He already had come out to Hawaii a couple times, but you could tell this California boy wanted this to be his home,” Miano said. “This is where he wanted to be. This is where he fit in best.”

Because of what eventually was ruled a trespassing conviction, Brennan was on probation when he joined the Warriors in July 2005. Jones was told Brennan could not be put on scholarship for his first UH semester. That meant Brennan had to pay for tuition, as well as school and living expenses. There was an additional charge: Brennan paid for the dozen pizzas he shared with teammates for the weekly meetings.

It was during that 2005 season when he received an invitation to former Warrior Gerald Welch’s barbecue in Kahuku. Afterward, Welch recalled Sunday, “Colt said he really enjoyed himself and asked, ‘Do you mind if I come out here more often?’ From that we became close friends.”

Eleven years ago Brennan was named godfather to Welch’s youngest son. Brennan, who often slept on Welch’s couch, eventually bought a home on the North Shore.

“He could be himself out there,” Welch said Sunday. “He could surf. He could go the beach. He could have a barbecue. He thought it was genuine out there. He could be the real Colt Brennan. They loved him. They still love him, and they talk about the impact he’s had on their lives and their families. He’s loved out there.”

A month after a record-­setting 2006 season, Brennan decided to relinquish an opportunity to apply for the 2007 NFL Draft to return to UH for his senior season. “He blended with us,” said Hercules Satele, a former offensive lineman who traveled from California to attend the memorial. “He was having fun.”

Brennan braided his hair; dyed the Hawaiian Islands into his haircut; missed post-practice meals to sign helmets, jerseys and anything with a surface; lobbied for soap in the locker room showers; and bought more pizzas. He would share his views on correcting the inequities of the world, embrace Bob Marley’s “one love” philosophy and make comedians laugh. “He was a guy I connected with, and had many, many, many laughs,” said Augie Tulba, a comedian-turned- councilman. “I’m remembering the fun times, the times we had the heart-to-heart talks. He was a friend. I consider him a brother.”

Brennan earned a degree in December 2007, a graduation that received front-page coverage. It also marked the end of his probation. Natural Vibrations played at his graduation party.

Colt’s impact

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan, who paddled in the stroke seat of the outrigger canoe carrying his cousin’s ashes, marveled at Sunday’s turnout. “Even though it was a long time since he played here,” Brennan said, “just the impact he had on the people of Hawaii, and the impact Hawaii had on him, that kind of relationship is pretty special.”

Miano, who was one of the memorial’s organizers, said, “His family agreed unanimously. California is not his home. Hawaii is his home. He loved the ocean. Surfers loved him. Water people loved him. Musicians loved him. I don’t know how much longer I’ll live — maybe 30, 40 more years — but I don’t think I’ll see a phenomenon like Colt Brennan again.”

Terry Brennan acknowledged the struggles his son incurred, especially after suffering a head injury from a car collision on Hawaii island in 2010.

“Even though we found out later the car accident did do its share of damage, we could tell he wasn’t right,” Brennan said. “And he knew he wasn’t right. He had trouble sleeping at night, and that gave way to the self-medication and that never works. But he kept trying. He went into some head institutions, and they never found out until we sent his tissue back to Boston, and they did that study, and they found a little more and not everything.”

Last month it was announced that a post-mortem evaluation found Colt Brennan suffered Stage 1 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the likely cause of mood swings and accentuated addiction. His family founded the Colt Brennan Legacy, which will concentrate on mental health and addiction.

“It’s a learning experience for the young players and the young kids, and to not be afraid to ask for help,” Terry Brennan said. “A lot of kids try to fight it and fight it, and it overcomes them. They’ve painted themselves in such a corner. It’s not a good thing.”