Hawaii falls to UC Santa Barbara in series finale

A single run decided the series finale between the Hawaii softball team and UC Santa Barbara, as the Rainbow Wahine fell 1-0 to the Gauchos in a pitchers’ duel.

Brianna Lopez made her third straight appearance this weekend, pitching every inning for her sixth complete game of the year. She had a solid game with four strikeouts, but gave up what turned out to be winning run in the fifth inning as Hawaii fell to 8-10 overall and 2-1 in the Big West Conference. The Gauchos improved to 9-19 overall, 1-2 BWC.

Senior shortstop Nawai Kaupe picked up her sixth multiple-hit game of the year, going 2-for-2 at the plate.

Rainbow Sailors win PCCSC South Regatta

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team finished first at Saturday and Sunday’s PCCSC South Regatta, picking up where it left off after a strong showing at last week’s LA Harbor Cup.

UH finished at the top of the 24-team pack with a regatta-low 42 points, a full 15 ahead of second-place Stanford.

Samuel Patton skippered the crew of Trey Summers and Kelsie Grant, as UH’s B division team won seven of 10 races, while finishing top in three in the remaining races. The A division team, skippered by Bastien Rasse and crewed by Devon Stapleton, finished four points behind Stanford for a second-place finish.