LPGA’s Lotte Championship will be played at Ewa Beach’s Hoakalei Country Club

Hoakalei Country Club will serve as the host of next month’s Lotte Championship, the LPGA Tour and Lotte announced today.

The tournament moves to the Ewa Beach course designed by Ernie Els for its 10th anniversary after being held at Ko Olina Golf Club from 2012 to ’19 and at Kapolei Golf Club last year. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.

The tournament will be open to spectators “in alignment with local COVID-19 guidelines,” according to the announcement. Last year’s event at Kapolei was held without fans on the course.

The 144-player field will compete for a $2 million purse with $300,000 to the winner.

The announcement comes less than a month before the tournament’s slot on the LPGA Tour calendar and is set for April 13-16.

“We are very excited to bring the 2022 Lotte Championship to Hoakalei Golf Club,” Sean Pyun, the LPGA’s Chief Business Officer Asia, said in the announcement. “This event is always an exciting and beautiful week on the LPGA Tour and we are happy to bring Hoakalei into the LPGA family as a host venue.”

Hoakalei will make its debut as a host to an LPGA Tour event and is the annual site of the Sony Open in Hawaii’s Monday qualifier.

Lydia Ko won last year’s Lotte Championship at a tournament-record 28-under-par 260 at Kapolei.