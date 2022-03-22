Firefighters extinguish blaze at Ala Moana area apartment, rescue 1

Honolulu firefighters rescued a person from a two-story residential building fire that broke out at the corner of Rycroft and Piikoi streets late Monday.

Eleven units with nearly 50 firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:25 p.m. and rescued the individual from the structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Fire crews brought the fire under control by 9:57 p.m. and extinguished it just before 10:30 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.