Hawaiian Electric seeks developers for shared solar projects

Hawaiian Electric is seeking project proposals from developers for its shared solar program on Oahu, Maui, and Hawaii island.

The shared solar program — also known as community-based renewable energy — provides customers who rent or live in apartments where they cannot install their own rooftop solar the opportunity to participate in a solar project to reduce their electricity bills and cut carbon emissions.

Developers build a solar facility for these customers to subscribe to, which would result in credits on their monthly electricity bill, based on output and their level of participation.

A request for proposals seeking projects for low- and moderate-income families was issued on March 17, and remains open until 2 p.m. on May 17.

The state Public Utilities Commission approved the RFP, which is open to developers, companies, organizations, or groups authorized to do business in Hawaii.

The proposals will undergo an evaluation process before selection. Those selected will then be considered a “subscriber organization,” according to Hawaiian Electric.

When a “subscriber organization” proposing a shared solar facility is approved, customers may become “subscribers.” They will need to apply directly to the subscriber organization on the island where the facility will be located.

Hawaiian Electric said this RFP involved feedback from communities and stakeholders, and that as a result, it will prioritize projects using local labor and paying prevailing wages, as well as those proposed on commercial or industrial zoned lands near residential subscribers.

Proposals must also include plans for cultural resource impacts and continued community outreach and engagement.

More details about the selection process is available at hawaiianelectric.com/LMICBRERFP. Information on how to apply to become a subscriber organization is available at hawaiianelectric.com/sharedsolar.