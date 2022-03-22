Kauai under flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the island of Kauai through 12:45 p.m. today due to heavy rains.

At 9:42 a.m., NWS said heavy showers continued to fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hours across northern Kauai. The Hanalei River gauge reported a rapid rise in water levels that will likely produce flooding on Kuhio Highway at the Hanalei Bridge around 10 a.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Princeville, Kilauea, Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, Alakai Swamp Trails, North Fork Wailua Trails, Na Pali State Park, Kokee State Park, Moloaa and Kalihiwai.

Officials warn the public to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry, and to not cross fast-flowing or rising water in a vehicle or by foot.

The warning may need to be extended beyond 12:45 p.m. if flooding persists.

Earlier this morning, NWS also issued a flood advisory for Kauai due to heavy rain over the windward and north shores of Kauai, effective through 11:30 a.m.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Lihue, Kapaa, Princeville, Kilauea, North Fork Wailua Trails, Hanalei, Wailua Homesteads, Alakai Swamp Trails, Wainiha, Wailua, Haena, Kokee State Park, Na Pali State Park, Moloaa, Anahola, Kalihiwai, Wailua River State Park, Puhi, Hanamaulu and Kealia.

A high surf advisory is also in place for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and north shores of Maui through 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 14 to 18 feet is expected along north shores, and 8 to 12 feet along west shores due to a northwest swell that will peak today.

The swell is expected to gradually decline Wednesday through Friday.

Surf for south shores is expected to build from 1 to 3 feet this morning to 4 to 6 feet Wednesday afternoon, while surf on east shores is expected to grow from 4 to 6 feet this morning to 5 to 7 feet on Wednesday.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous for shores under the advisory. The public should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials.

A small craft advisory is also in place for northwest, windward and leeward Kauai waters through 6 p.m. Wednesday.