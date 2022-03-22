comscore A breakfast of champions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A breakfast of champions

  • By Nadine Kam
  • March 22, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    So ‘claw’-some Crab cake eggs Benedict ($29.95) comes with the option of a small house salad or rosemary potatoes.

  • PHOTO COURTESY WOLFGANG’S STEAKHOUSE

    Salmon bagel ($16.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Sweet bread French toast ($13.95)

  • PHOTO COURTESY WOLFGANG’S STEAKHOUSE

    Yogurt with granola ($12.95)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Steak-and-eggs combo of petite sirloin with potatoes and scrambled eggs ($54.95)

Since Wolfgang’s Steakhouse opened its doors in Waikiki in 2010, it has shown its expertise with steak. Read more

Previous Story
Bento bonanza, part one
Next Story
This cocoa babka boasts a fudgy filling

Scroll Up