An unexpected combo

Sometimes when I was traveling with my family as a child, at a hotel breakfast, I would choose grapefruit juice over apple or orange juice. I had a notion that this made me more sophisticated — only kiddies would choose the sweetest, basic juices. When we’re children, some of us do anything to appear more mature than we are. I don’t think I was completely wrong to notice this, that some flavors are more complex and therefore appeal to tested palates. The acidic and bitter grapefruit is truly a divisive flavor. I felt quite regal, as a kid, when I would sprinkle a packet of sugar over the top of my grapefruit and pick out the pearls of fruit with a sharp spoon. If my mother wasn’t looking, I would add two packets. What’s more adult and royal than doing what you want?

Along the journey of growing up, I find that I like flavors that have off-putting elements. It’s no wonder that we have earthy mushrooms, stinky cheeses, smoky drinks and other distinctly “adult” foods. Why on Earth we developed these interests (or even tried to) is something I would be keen to learn about — perhaps we dared each other into trying gross things, like kids, and some of them stuck. Maybe it isn’t maturity at all, but all a long-running truth or dare game.

I know that on the outset, every part of this recipe seems like it would not go together. I find grapefruits somewhat difficult to access, but when you’ve cooked them this way, they are easy to spoon into. Losing the refreshing element gives you a new sweetness and releases its juices. I would say it also makes the flavors a little warmer. I recently discovered what a delight coconut sugar and cinnamon are together, as coconut sugar has a darker molasses flavor, even more than brown sugar. I dare you to add a syrup made of these in your coffee. I may be even more unusual to think cinnamon and the bitterness of grapefruit connect. We’ve long been adding cinnamon to other bitter things — chocolate, coffee, curry, chili. You can leave the cinnamon out, if you want, but if you like orange and cinnamon together, then this isn’t such a stretch.

Cinnamon Brûlée Grapefruit

Ingredients:

• 3 grapefruits

• 2 tablespoons coconut sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Cut a small piece of skin/pith o~ both ends of grapefruit, perhaps an inch to an inch-and-a-half in diameter — this is so that it can stand up straight. Cut the grapefruit in half. Place the grapefruit halves on a foil-lined baking sheet, the inside of the fruit facing up.

In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut sugar and cinnamon. Sprinkle the top of each half of grapefruit with a teaspoon of sugar mixture.

Move the oven’s wire rack to the top position. Broil the grapefruit in the oven or a toaster oven/air fryer for 5-6 minutes.

Remove and let cool for a minute before serving.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.