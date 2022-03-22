Fantastic Farro

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Farro is a protein-rich whole grain derived from wheat. It looks a bit like brown rice but with larger kernels, and it cooks up with more chewiness and a nice, nutty flavor. Read more

It can be eaten like rice as a starchy side dish, but it is often served more like a pasta in salads and soups. If you’re a fan of barley, farro is a close cousin and can be used in many of the same recipes.

This dish, studded with tomatoes and spinach, could be eaten as a warm main dish salad. If your diet allows cheese, a hearty sprinkling of Parmesan is a great addition.

Farro with Tomatoes and Basil

Ingredients:

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 medium onion, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, sliced

• 1 cup farro

• 3 pints grape or cherry tomatoes

• 1/4 cup roughly torn basil leaves

• 2 cups mushroom or vegetable stock

• 2 cups torn spinach leaves

• 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Heat oil in large skillet over medium high. Add onion; sauté until translucent. Add garlic; stir. Add farro, tossing to toast lightly. Add tomatoes (leave them whole) and basil leaves.

Slowly add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 20-30 minutes, until farro is tender but not mushy.

Stir in spinach and continue cooking until spinach is wilted and liquid is mostly absorbed. Turn oﬀ heat.

Stir in lemon juice a little at a time, tasting as you go until it has just the right tang. Sprinkle with cheese, if using.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including optional cheese): 250 calories, 5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 275 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.