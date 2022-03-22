Crave | Very Veggie Fantastic Farro By Tzu Chi Hawaii Today Updated 2:57 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII Farro is a protein-rich whole grain derived from wheat. It looks a bit like brown rice but with larger kernels, and it cooks up with more chewiness and a nice, nutty flavor. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Farro is a protein-rich whole grain derived from wheat. It looks a bit like brown rice but with larger kernels, and it cooks up with more chewiness and a nice, nutty flavor. It can be eaten like rice as a starchy side dish, but it is often served more like a pasta in salads and soups. If you’re a fan of barley, farro is a close cousin and can be used in many of the same recipes. This dish, studded with tomatoes and spinach, could be eaten as a warm main dish salad. If your diet allows cheese, a hearty sprinkling of Parmesan is a great addition. Farro with Tomatoes and Basil Ingredients: • 1 tablespoon olive oil • 1 medium onion, diced • 2 cloves garlic, sliced • 1 cup farro • 3 pints grape or cherry tomatoes • 1/4 cup roughly torn basil leaves • 2 cups mushroom or vegetable stock • 2 cups torn spinach leaves • 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese (optional) Instructions: Heat oil in large skillet over medium high. Add onion; sauté until translucent. Add garlic; stir. Add farro, tossing to toast lightly. Add tomatoes (leave them whole) and basil leaves. Slowly add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, 20-30 minutes, until farro is tender but not mushy. Stir in spinach and continue cooking until spinach is wilted and liquid is mostly absorbed. Turn oﬀ heat. Stir in lemon juice a little at a time, tasting as you go until it has just the right tang. Sprinkle with cheese, if using. Serves 4. Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including optional cheese): 250 calories, 5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 275 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrate, 8 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story Meet your 'matcha' Next Story An unexpected combo