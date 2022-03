Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Matcha always seems to be trending, but even more so recently — at least, from what I’ve seen on social media. Read more

Matcha always seems to be trending, but even more so recently — at least, from what I’ve seen on social media. Whether you’re in the mood for green tea drinks or desserts, check out the options below.

So ‘matcha’ to try

If you want matcha lattes ($5.30-$6), soft serve ($5.80) or shave ice ($8.20), Matcha Café Maiko Hawaii (2310 Kuhio Ave. Ste. 143) is your one-stop shop. The biz uses matcha powder that’s from Kyoto, Japan, and desserts are made to order. The matcha soft serve in a waffle cone ($5.80) is the most popular order. The Maiko Special parfait ($8.20-$9.70) with cornflakes, chestnuts, mochi balls, azuki beans, agar jelly, matcha cake and soft serve is a customer favorite. For more information, call 808-369-8031 or visit matchacafe-maiko.com.

Raising the bar

9Bar HNL (685 Auahi St. Ste. 118) is not only known for its coffee, but also for its baked goods. Scuffins — a hybrid between a scone and muffin — are especially unique. The matcha white chocolate chip ($4.25) scuffin is popular and was one of the first flavors created, due to high demand. Scuffins are not dry or dense like a scone, but are soft like muffin tops. To learn more, call 808-762-0255 or visit 9barhnl.com.

Just a ‘whisk’ away

As its name implies, all matcha drinks at recently opened Daily Whisk Matcha (1114 11th Ave.) are whisked by hand.

The business’s matcha is sourced from Kyoto, Japan; top-selling beverages include matcha lilikoi soda ($9) — which is the signature drink — creamy matcha tea latte ($6.50) and hojicha tea latte ($5). The café also features espresso drinks — Haleiwa salted mac nut latte is extremely popular ($5.50) — and freshly baked small bites like cheese and mushroom puff ($2.40) and fresh fruit sandos ($8.80). Call 808-490-3436 or visit dailywhiskmatcha.com for more information.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).