‘Shrimp’ly irresistible

Owner Ksan Nishikawa was in the restaurant industry for three decades. When he moved to Hawaii, his passion for cooking led to the opening of Camaron Shrimp Truck about eight years ago.

Nishikawa, who spent some time in Spain, named his food truck as such because camaron means “shrimp” in Spanish. Although he lives in Honolulu, Nishikawa chose Haleiwa as the home for his food truck because he was drawn to the town’s uniqueness as well as its popularity among tourists.

The truck’s best-selling items include spicy garlic shrimp ($13.95), garlic shrimp ($13.95) and combination ($15.95), which comes with coconut and garlic shrimp. The dishes also contain rice, salad, pineapple, a lemon wedge and an orchid flower.

Manager Elwira Gromek believes that Camaron Shrimp Truck’s dish presentation and secret gravy recipe is what sets them apart from other businesses. She also notes that they see a lot of repeat customers from the mainland.

“We serve beautiful dishes. And the flavoring, it’s the best,” Gromek says.

She shares that her favorite menu item is the spicy garlic shrimp.

“It has a nice kick. I like it because it’s very creamy, very tasty,” Gromek adds.

While the company serves its dishes in to-go boxes, customers are welcome to dine on site.

“We have a lot of space to eat here (in the) front and back,” Gromek explains.

“We have a lot of benches with umbrellas, so it’s very comfortable. We have free parking as well — a lot of free parking,” she adds.

Camaron Shrimp Truck

66-236 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa

Call: 808-348-6484

Instagram: @camaronshrimptruck

How to pay: Cash and credit cards

How to order: Order in person or call ahead