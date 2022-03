Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced leadership promotions in Branch Banking:

>> Summerset Lovett has been promoted to senior vice president and senior market manager. Lovett started her banking career at a federal credit union before joining Bank of Hawaii in 2007 as a business banking officer. She has held positions in Personal Banking as a personal banking officer, team leader and manager.

>> Kahea Williams has been promoted to senior vice president and senior marketing manager. Williams joined Bank of Hawaii in 2013 as a consumer banking representative at an in-store Kailua branch. He was promoted to Maui Lani branch manager in 2014 and Mapunapuna branch manager in 2016. In May he became East Oahu market manager.

