Baseball Top 10 poll: Kamehameha vaults past Saint Louis to No. 1
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Baseball Top 10 poll: Kamehameha vaults past Saint Louis to No. 1

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Kamehameha scooped up seven of nine first-place votes to the No. 1 ranking away from Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Hawaii Rainbows get 1 back at Long Beach
Scoreboard - March 22, 2022

