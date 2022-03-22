Hawaii Prep World | Sports Baseball Top 10 poll: Kamehameha vaults past Saint Louis to No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha scooped up seven of nine first-place votes to the No. 1 ranking away from Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha scooped up seven of nine first-place votes to the No. 1 ranking away from Saint Louis in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. The Warriors edged Saint Louis 6-5 on Tuesday, then defeated Damien 10-4 and Punahou 8-4 to remain unbeaten. Kamehameha is 5-0 in ILH play (9-0 overall). Saint Louis (11-1-1, 3-1-1 ILH) slipped to No. 2, while Punahou (6-3-1, 3-2) and Mid-Pacific (9-3, 3-2) remained at the third and fourth slots. Baldwin moved up one notch to No. 5 after a bye week in the MIL. Pearl City made a big leap from No. 10 to No. 6 after a nine-inning, 6-4 victory over Aiea and a 2-1 nail-biter over Mililani. The Chargers are 3-0 in OIA West play. Maryknoll (No. 7), Hilo (No. 8) and Campbell (No. 10) landed in the Top 10 for the first time this season. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 21, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (7) (9-0, 5-0 ILH) 87 2 2. Saint Louis (1) (11-1-1, 3-1-1 ILH) 76 1 3. Punahou (6-3-1, 3-2 ILH) 70 3 4. Mid-Pacific (9-3, 3-2 ILH) 58 4 5. Baldwin (2-2, 0-0 MIL) 38 6 6. Pearl City (3-0 OIA West) 32 10 7. Maryknoll (5-2-1, 3-1-1 ILH) 30 NR 8. Hilo (2-0 BIIF) 27 NR 9. Waiakea (1) (2-0 BIIF) 23 8 10. Campbell (3-0 OIA West) 17 NR No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 5), Maui (No. 7), Mililani (No. 9). Also receiving votes: ‘Iolani 16, Kailua 14, Kalani 5, Kalani 1, Roosevelt 1. Previous Story Hawaii Rainbows get 1 back at Long Beach Next Story Scoreboard - March 22, 2022