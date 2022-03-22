Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – March 22, 2022 Today Updated 10:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park. SOFTBALL ILH Division II: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m. OIA East Division I: Kailua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West Division I: Mililani at Pearl City; Campbell at Waianae; Leilehua vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waipahu; Radford at Waialua; McKinley at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH boys, Division II: University at Damien; Punahou at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH boys, Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kalani; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kalaheo; Farrington at Castle. Matches start at 5 p.m. WEDNESDAY BASEBALL OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Aiea at Leilehua. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: McKinley at Kaimuki; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m. SOFTBALL ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m. ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 6 p.m. at McKinley. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys, Division II: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 5 p.m. ILH boys, Division III: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission. OIA West boys: Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Waianae; Campbell at Radford; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Mililani at Kapolei. Matches start at 5 p.m. Softball College Biola 1, Hawaii Pacific 0 Hawaii Pacific 6, Biola 2 Concordia Irvine 5, Chaminade 1 Concordia Irvine 1, Chaminade 0 Azusa Pacific 3, Hawaii Hilo 2 Azusa Pacific 3, Hawaii Hilo 2 Volleyball AVCA Men’s coaches poll Through Mar. 21 School Pts Rec Prv 1. UCLA (11) 266 13-3 1 2. Penn State (5) 258 17-3 2 3. Long Beach State (1) 248 12-3 3 4. Hawaii (1) 229 16-3 4 5. Southern California (1) 215 16-3 5 6. UC Santa Barbara 207 14-4 6 7. Pepperdine 160 11-6 7 8. Ball State 150 15-2 8 9. Grand Canyon 136 13-8 9 10. UC San Diego 121 9-7 10 11. Loyola-Chicago 87 13-6 11 12. Lewis 54 11-9 12 13. UC Irvine 47 8-9 13 14. Stanford 43 9-8 14 15. NJIT 33 11-6 15 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: McKendree 12; BYU 5; Purdue Fort Wayne 5. ILH Boys’ Varsity Saint Louis def. Hanalani 25-13, 25-21, 25-23 Baseball ILH Standings DIVISION I Team W L T GB Kamehameha 5 0 0 — Maryknoll 3 1 1 11⁄2 Saint Louis 3 1 1 11⁄2 Punahou 3 2 0 2 Mid-Pacific 3 2 0 2 Pac-Five 1 4 0 4 ‘Iolani 1 4 0 4 DIVISION II Damien 0 5 0 — OIA East Standings Team W L T Kalani 4 1 — Roosevelt 4 2 1/2 Moanalua 3 2 1 Kailua 3 2 1 Kaiser 2 3 2 Castle 1 4 3 Farrington 1 4 3 OIA West Standings Team W L T Campbell 3 0 — Pearl City 3 0 — Mililani 1 2 2 Kapolei 1 2 2 Leilehua 1 2 2 Aiea 0 3 3 Tennis College men Hawaii 4, UC San Diego 2 Singles 1. Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Daniel Traxler (UCSD) 6-1, 6-1 2. Blaz Seric (UH) def. Phillip Lan (UCSD) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 3. Karl Collins (UH) def. Zach Ermert (UCSD) 6-3, 6-3 4. Axel Labunie (UH) def. Pelayo Rodriguez (UCSD) 6-1, 6-2 5. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) vs. Jett Cole (UCSD) 5-7, 6-3, 3-3, unfinished 6. Sahm Irvine (UCSD) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-1, 6-4 Doubles 1. Andre Ilgan/Karl Collins (UH) def. Jett Cole/Daniel Traxler (UCSD) 6-0 2. Eric Silberman/Zach Ermert (UCSD) def. Simao Telo Alves/Axel Labunie (UH) 7-6 (7-5) 3. Phillip Lan/Pelayo Rodriguez (UCSD) def. Blaz Seric/Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-3 Golf OIA Golf Tournament 4 Monday Hoakalei Golf Course; Par 72 Boys Flight T1. Nate Choi, Moanalua 36-37—73 T1. Jet Magsanide, Campbell 37-36—73 T3. Dylan Sakasegawa, Moanalua 38-36—74 T3. Julian Samia, Waipahu 37-37—74 T3. Zaedis Yoshizawa, Kalani 36-38—74 T6. Magnus Corpuz, Radford 40-40—80 T6. Derek Mukai, Mililani 40-40—80 8. Mathias Mafi, McKinley 41-40—81 9. Blaine Hipa, Campbell 43-39—82 T10. Kamren Atanes, Waianae 42-41—83 T10. Jensen Chung, Moanalua 38-45—83 T10. Robbie Kia, Mililani 42-41—83 Girls Flight 1. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 33-32—65 2. Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani 34-33—67 T3. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 35-37—72 T3. Ashley Koga, Moanalua 36-36—72 T3. Kailee McKee, Kalani 35-37—72 6. Kate Nakaoka, Mililani 38-37—75 T7. Leia Chung, Leilehua 38-40—78 T7. Carissa Koki, Moanalua 38-40—78 T7. Mariko Yonemura, Mililani 38-40—78 10. 