Scoreboard – March 22, 2022

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. Saint Louis at Goeas Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division II: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll at Sand Island Field. Games start at 4 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Kailua at Kaiser; Roosevelt at Castle; Kalani at Moanalua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West Division I: Mililani at Pearl City; Campbell at Waianae; Leilehua vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Waipahu; Radford at Waialua; McKinley at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: University at Damien; Punahou at Le Jardin. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division III: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kalani; Kaiser at Roosevelt; Kailua at Kalaheo; Farrington at Castle. Matches start at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Mililani; Pearl City at Campbell; Aiea at Leilehua. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Kaimuki; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park Field; Radford at Waianae; Waipahu at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Mid-Pacific,

4 p.m.

ILH Division II: Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division II: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 5 p.m.

ILH boys, Division III: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 6 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Leilehua; Waipahu at Waianae; Campbell at Radford; Nanakuli at Pearl City; Mililani at Kapolei. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Softball

College

Biola 1, Hawaii Pacific 0

Hawaii Pacific 6, Biola 2

Concordia Irvine 5, Chaminade 1

Concordia Irvine 1, Chaminade 0

Azusa Pacific 3, Hawaii Hilo 2

Azusa Pacific 3, Hawaii Hilo 2

Volleyball

AVCA Men’s coaches poll

Through Mar. 21

School Pts Rec Prv

1. UCLA (11) 266 13-3 1

2. Penn State (5) 258 17-3 2

3. Long Beach State (1) 248 12-3 3

4. Hawaii (1) 229 16-3 4

5. Southern California (1) 215 16-3 5

6. UC Santa Barbara 207 14-4 6

7. Pepperdine 160 11-6 7

8. Ball State 150 15-2 8

9. Grand Canyon 136 13-8 9

10. UC San Diego 121 9-7 10

11. Loyola-Chicago 87 13-6 11

12. Lewis 54 11-9 12

13. UC Irvine 47 8-9 13

14. Stanford 43 9-8 14

15. NJIT 33 11-6 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: McKendree 12; BYU 5; Purdue Fort Wayne 5.

ILH

Boys’ Varsity

Saint Louis def. Hanalani 25-13, 25-21,

25-23

Baseball

ILH Standings

DIVISION I

Team W L T GB

Kamehameha 5 0 0 —

Maryknoll 3 1 1 11⁄2

Saint Louis 3 1 1 11⁄2

Punahou 3 2 0 2

Mid-Pacific 3 2 0 2

Pac-Five 1 4 0 4

‘Iolani 1 4 0 4

DIVISION II

Damien 0 5 0 —

OIA East Standings

Team W L T

Kalani 4 1 —

Roosevelt 4 2 1/2

Moanalua 3 2 1

Kailua 3 2 1

Kaiser 2 3 2

Castle 1 4 3

Farrington 1 4 3

OIA West Standings

Team W L T

Campbell 3 0 —

Pearl City 3 0 —

Mililani 1 2 2

Kapolei 1 2 2

Leilehua 1 2 2

Aiea 0 3 3

Tennis

College men

Hawaii 4, UC San Diego 2

Singles

1. Andre Ilagan (UH) def. Daniel Traxler (UCSD) 6-1, 6-1

2. Blaz Seric (UH) def. Phillip Lan (UCSD) 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

3. Karl Collins (UH) def. Zach Ermert (UCSD) 6-3, 6-3

4. Axel Labunie (UH) def. Pelayo Rodriguez (UCSD) 6-1, 6-2

5. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) vs. Jett Cole (UCSD) 5-7, 6-3, 3-3, unfinished

6. Sahm Irvine (UCSD) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

1. Andre Ilgan/Karl Collins (UH) def. Jett Cole/Daniel Traxler (UCSD) 6-0

2. Eric Silberman/Zach Ermert (UCSD) def. Simao Telo Alves/Axel Labunie (UH) 7-6 (7-5)

3. Phillip Lan/Pelayo Rodriguez (UCSD) def. Blaz Seric/Kilian Maitre (UH) 6-3

Golf

OIA Golf Tournament 4

Monday

Hoakalei Golf Course; Par 72

Boys Flight

T1. Nate Choi, Moanalua 36-37—73

T1. Jet Magsanide, Campbell 37-36—73

T3. Dylan Sakasegawa, Moanalua 38-36—74

T3. Julian Samia, Waipahu 37-37—74

T3. Zaedis Yoshizawa, Kalani 36-38—74

T6. Magnus Corpuz, Radford 40-40—80

T6. Derek Mukai, Mililani 40-40—80

8. Mathias Mafi, McKinley 41-40—81

9. Blaine Hipa, Campbell 43-39—82

T10. Kamren Atanes, Waianae 42-41—83

T10. Jensen Chung, Moanalua 38-45—83

T10. Robbie Kia, Mililani 42-41—83

Girls Flight

1. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 33-32—65

2. Kara Kaneshiro, Kalani 34-33—67

T3. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 35-37—72

T3. Ashley Koga, Moanalua 36-36—72

T3. Kailee McKee, Kalani 35-37—72

6. Kate Nakaoka, Mililani 38-37—75

T7. Leia Chung, Leilehua 38-40—78

T7. Carissa Koki, Moanalua 38-40—78

T7. Mariko Yonemura, Mililani 38-40—78

10. Ferrari Dudoit, Mililani 41-38—79