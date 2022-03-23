CrimeStoppers, Oahu Transit Services report increase in objects thrown at city buses

After a reported increase in cases involving objects being thrown at city buses, CrimeStoppers and Oahu Transit Services are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing damage to the vehicles.

Since December there have been more than 60 cases of criminal property damages involving OTS buses, CrimeStoppers said in a news release today. One of the most recent cases took place at 6:30 a.m. today, when a suspect threw an object at a bus and shattered one of its windows.

Surveillance video from the bus, which was traveling eastbound on S. King Street near Fort Street Mall, shows a male suspect throwing the unknown object at the bus. He is described as having a medium build and was wearing a black jacket over a gray tank top. He was also wearing black shorts and shoes and a black hat and backpack.

CrimeStoppers said there are four primary areas where the cases are taking place: Waikiki; in the downtown and Chinatown areas between River and Alakea streets; on the North Shore between Sunset Beach and Weed Circle; and in Hawaii Kai at Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street.

Anyone throwing objects at city buses can call 911. Additionally, CrimeStoppers can be reached at 808-955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.