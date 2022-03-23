Justice Kaio, 19, charged with murder in Waikiki shooting appears in court

A 19-year-old man charged in Saturday’s shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Waikiki made his initial appearance at Honolulu District Court this morning.

Justice Manumalo Kaio appeared before Judge Kenneth Shimozono via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on a second-degree murder charge in the death of the victim, identified in court documents as Marqus I. McNeil.

Kaio is also charged with carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and place to keep pistol or revolver. His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Shimozono scheduled Kaio’s preliminary hearing for April 1.

Police said Kaio was arguing with McNeil on a sidewalk near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street Saturday night when Kaio brandished a gun and shot the victim.

Kaio fled the scene and McNeil was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police noted the two men knew each other and that the shooting was not a random act.

On Sunday afternoon, Kaio turned himself in at the Honolulu Police Department’s main headquarters on South Beretania Street where he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.