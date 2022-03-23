University of Hawaii to suspend mandatory vaccination requirement on all campuses

Starting Saturday, the University of Hawaii 10-campus system will suspend its mandatory vaccination rule for students and employees.

Regular testing for COVID-19 generally will no longer be required of students and employees with approved vaccine exemptions, university officials announced today. However, testing will continue in the student residence halls until the end of the semester, May 13.

Vaccinations still will be required in certain UH programs or courses embedded within partner institutions that require vaccination, such as medicine, nursing, social work, dental hygiene and allied health.

The changes are based on guidance provided by the UH COVID-19 Health and Wellbeing Working Group, a team of UH medical and public health experts, and reflect the latest COVID-19 guidance from the state and federal government, said a university statement posted online.

Other requirements that UH officials last week announced will be halted starting Saturday include:

>> Daily COVID-19 health screening via the Lumisight UH health app,

>> Face masks outdoors, including outdoor campus events,

>>Proof of vaccination or negative test results for visitors to enter campus events, and

>> Campuswide notification of positive COVID-19 cases reported on a UH campus.

Face masks will still be required indoors in all UH classrooms, shared laboratories, other instructional spaces and tightly confined educational spaces until May 13. Instructors or presenters may remove their masks while teaching, provided that they maintain 6 feet distance from others. Those returning to campus from quarantine or isolation will be required to wear masks in all settings for the remainder of the 10-day period.