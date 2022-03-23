Hawaii Beat | Sports University of Hawaii women’s golf wins Fresno State Classic By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:26 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A record-setting performance propelled the University of Hawaii women’s golf team to a 16-shot victory at the Fresno State Classic on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A record-setting performance propelled the University of Hawaii women’s golf team to a 16-shot victory at the Fresno State Classic on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine shot a 6-under-par 282 in the final round to finish the tournament with a three-round total of 1-over 865 and set program records for 18-hole and tournament totals. UC Irvine placed second at 17 over in the 15-team field. UH freshman Momo Sugiyama led the Rainbow Wahine to their third victory of the season with a runner-up finish in the individual standings at 5-under 211, one shot behind medalist Jessica Hall of Fresno State. Sugiyama carded a final round of 3-under 69 and set the UH 54-hole record in her sixth top-five finish of the season. Freshman Mayumi Umezu placed fifth at even-par 216 and all five UH golfers placed in the top 25. The win was the sixth of coach Stephen Bidne’s UH career. Previous Story Punahou softball standout Asia Lee forced to fill some big shoes