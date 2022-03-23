University of Hawaii women’s golf wins Fresno State Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A record-setting performance propelled the University of Hawaii women’s golf team to a 16-shot victory at the Fresno State Classic on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. Read more

A record-setting performance propelled the University of Hawaii women’s golf team to a 16-shot victory at the Fresno State Classic on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine shot a 6-under-par 282 in the final round to finish the tournament with a three-round total of 1-over 865 and set program records for 18-hole and tournament totals. UC Irvine placed second at 17 over in the 15-team field.

UH freshman Momo Sugiyama led the Rainbow Wahine to their third victory of the season with a runner-up finish in the individual standings at 5-under 211, one shot behind medalist Jessica Hall of Fresno State. Sugiyama carded a final round of 3-under 69 and set the UH 54-hole record in her sixth top-five finish of the season.

Freshman Mayumi Umezu placed fifth at even-par 216 and all five UH golfers placed in the top 25.

The win was the sixth of coach Stephen Bidne’s UH career.