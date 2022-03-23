comscore University of Hawaii women’s golf wins Fresno State Classic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii women’s golf wins Fresno State Classic

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

A record-setting performance propelled the University of Hawaii women’s golf team to a 16-shot victory at the Fresno State Classic on Tuesday in Fresno, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Punahou softball standout Asia Lee forced to fill some big shoes

Scroll Up