Kapolei bats explode in rout of Leilehua in OIA softball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Gray sky above, red-hot bats at the plate. Third-ranked Kapolei socked five home runs, including two by Puakea Milbourne and two by Moani Ioane, in a five-inning, 18-2 rout of No. 4 Leilehua on a cool, sometimes blustery late afternoon at Kaala Elementary School field. Read more

