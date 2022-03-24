Latest Census estimates show continuing decline in Hawaii’s population

Hawaii lost 10,358 residents from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released today, continuing a trend that was hurried along by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s total population was estimated at 1,441,553, down 0.7% from the July 1, 2020, figure. However, Hawaii and Kauai counties saw population increases of 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively, over the one-year period, while Oahu’s population declined 1.2% and Maui County’s 0.3%.

In releasing the population estimates and components of change for the nation’s 3,143 counties and other statistical areas, the Census Bureau noted that “fewer births, an aging population and increased mortality — intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic — contributed to a rise” in the “natural decrease” in population nationwide.

In Hawaii, however, although COVID-19 claimed roughly 500 lives over the July-to-July period, according to state Department of Health data, the state still recorded more births than deaths during the year for a natural population increase of 1,256.

On the negative side, the pandemic shut down most segments of the state’s economy, helping fuel a net migration loss of 11,526 residents. Although Hawaii added a net 1,077 residents from international migration, the number of residents moving to or from the mainland showed a net loss of 12,603, according to the Census data.

Hawaii ranked 40th in the nation in total population — no change from 2020. The state also ranked 41st and 48th, respectively, in terms of numerical and percentage change in population.

The Census Bureau estimated Oahu’s population at 1,000,890 as of July 1, 2021, down 12,337 residents, or 1.2%, from July 1, 2020.

Hawaii County was the state’s second-most-populous in the state with 202,906 residents, an increase of 2,160, or 1.1%.

Maui County’s population declined by 434 residents to 164,221, a drop of 0.3%.

Kauai County saw its population grow by 253 residents to 73,454 253, an increase of 0.3%.

The total state population figure includes the 82 residents of Kalawao County, Molokai.