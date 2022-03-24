Scoreboard – March 24, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Punahou vs. Maryknoll at Goeas Field; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Damien at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Farrington at Waialua; Aiea at Waipahu; Kahuku vs. Kalaheo at Aikahi Park; Nanakuli at McKinley; Kaimuki at Radford. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kalani; Kahuku at McKinley; Castle at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Roosevelt. Matches start at 5 p.m.

Friday

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Aiea, 3 p.m. at Aiea Rec. Field.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Radford,

3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASEBALL

OIA

Nanakuli 4, Waipahu 2

W—Donald Kapaku. L—Phoenix Torres.

Leading hitters—Waip: Jacob Sugimoto 3b; Aaron Nobu 2-3. Nan: Damian Griffin 2b.

Kalani 11, Kaiser 6

W—Logan Ouchi. L—Calen Okamura.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Christian Chinen 2-3, 2b, RBI, 4 runs; Cade Amine 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Taichi Fujinaga HR, 2b, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Ouchi 2b, 3 RBIs. Kais: Rylan Kawakami 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs, run; Chaz Kagimoto 3b, 2 runs; Cade Hue, HR, 2 RBIs, run.

Kahuku 15, Kalaheo 0

W—K. Judd-Au. L—E. Hufstetler.

Leading hitters—Kah: D. Aea 3-5, 2b, run; Judd-Au 3-5, HR, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; M. Vendiola 2b, RBI, run. Kalh: 2b, N. Toy.

WATER POLO

OIA

Leilehua 14, Pearl City 2

Goal scorers—Lei: Taylor Smith 9, Lillianah Dewitt 2, Rozlynn Sanchez 2, Penelope Gaspard. PC: Alexys Saena, Makanaokalani Kamaile.

Roosevelt 18, Mililani 3

Goal scorers—Roos: Maya Uchimura 4, Maile Shiroma 3, Kaya Uchimura 3, Sierra Youth 2, Jazlyn Tomisa 2, Kimberly Cassens, Clara Lee, Carly Jimenez, Malia Lauret. Mil: Leila Maynard 3.

Kalaheo 15, Kailua 1

Goal scorers—Kalh: Mia Campora 3, Kristen Tanaka 3, Paige Heiken 3, Tara Ferguson 2, Skyla Jergovic 2, Skyla Jergovic, Katie Cebula, Sara Koch, Emma Aber. Kail: Riley Jeong.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Varsity boys

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-17, 25-23, 25-19

OIA

Varsity boys

Moanalua def. Kalani 25-8, 25-23, 25-11

Leilehua def. Waialua 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

Campbell def. Radford 18-25, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-10

Junior varsity boys

Moanalua def. Kalani 21-15, 18-21, 15-9

Waialua def. Leilehua 21-14, 16-21, 15-12

Radford def. Campbell 21-20, 21-19