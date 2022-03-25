Queen’s-West moving COVID-19 vaccinations to EmPower Health in Kapolei

The Queen’s Health System will be offering its last COVID-19 vaccines at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu this Saturday.
After that, Queen’s will be moving COVID-19 vaccination operations in West Oahu to EmPower Health at 91-6390 Kapolei Parkway at the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Keoneula Boulevard, which will begin offering vaccines on Tuesday.
Vaccinations at EmPower, a primary care center, will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.
“I would like to thank our dedicated team of caregivers at Queen’s-West who stepped up to provide vaccinations for our West Oahu community,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “Their monumental efforts helped keep our community safe from COVID-19.”
Queen’s has administered more than 405,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 220, including nearly 90,000 at the Queen’s-West vaccination clinic, which opened in March 2021.
Queen’s said it will continue efforts to reach underserved communities through mobile vaccination clinics. Queen’s also offers COVID-19 vaccines at the Queen’s Physicians Office Building II, Suite 203, daily (6:45 a.m. – 6:20 p.m.) except Sundays, and at Queen’s Island Urgent Care-Kahala, 1215 Hunakai St, daily (8 a.m.-7:45 p.m.) except Sundays.
Both clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 and older, and the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older.
Appointments are available at covid.queens.org/vaccine or by calling 808-691-2222. Walk-ins are also accepted.
