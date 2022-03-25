Hawaii men’s volleyball team ready to spring forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Spring break is over, bringing Hawaii to the phase of the men’s volleyball season when points take on magnified significance. Read more

Spring break is over, bringing Hawaii to the phase of the men’s volleyball season when points take on magnified significance.

The final bye week of the regular season offered the Rainbow Warriors a chance to refine and recharge heading into a run of four conference weekends prior to the Big West Tournament.

Along with continuing to work on scoring, extending points on defense was among the points of emphasis the Warriors addressed in the break.

“It’s usually just kind of an attitude, just being more dialed in,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “Usually at this time of year it’s something that you start to focus in on because everyone’s just looking for a point here and point there to make a difference, because all of the sets are going to be close coming down the stretch.”

The fourth-ranked Rainbow Warriors (16-3, 1-1 Big West) resume Big West play by taking on Cal State Northridge (5-8, 0-2) today and Saturday in their penultimate home series of the regular season. Both matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center are set for 7 p.m.

The Warriors will alternate home and road series over the next four weekends leading into the Big West Tournament set for April 21-23 in Manoa.

The Warriors have managed to defend their home floor in all 12 matches in SimpliFi Arena this season and have a 19-match regular-season home winning streak dating back to March 5, 2020.

The Warriors have held opponents to a .188 attack percentage, the lowest mark in the Big West and second in the country, and continue to top the national blocking chart with 2.985 blocks per set.

Along with their work at the net, the Warriors are looking to keep shots off the floor, and create scoring opportunities, in the back row.

“Obviously our blocking is one of our strengths, and floor defense, we’re really working on it,” UH outside hitter Spyros Chakas said. “I think all of our guys understand it can’t happen unless we try for it. I think everybody has to go for every ball.”

UH has won the past four meetings with CSUN, including sweeping a two-match series at the Matadome in Northridge, Calif., last season. But Wade remembers too well dropping six sets to the Matadors in a 2018 series that proved costly to the Warriors’ postseason hopes that season.

“They slapped us around a couple of years ago and we felt we had a pretty good team,” Wade said. “So we won’t overlook them at all. It’s another team in the Big West and you’d better be ready to play or you’ll lose.”

CSUN has taken some hits lately in dropping its past 15 sets in a five-match losing streak, including a home-and-home series with No. 7 Pepperdine last week.

Still, the Matadors feature 6-foot-5 middle blocker Daniel Wetter, who ranks third in the conference with a .394 hitting percentage. Kyle Hobus, a 6-7 outside hitter, leads the Matadors with 2.95 kills per set.

“(Wetter) jump-touches well over 12 feet, so he creates some angles that are difficult to defend,” Wade said.

“Both of them are really dynamic, big jumpers and we’ll have our hands full for sure.”

The Rainbow Warriors remained fourth in the national polls and checked in at No. 9 in the first ratings percentage index posted this season.

“I haven’t seen it,” Wade said. “There’s so much volleyball left to be played with so many good teams (that are) gonna play each other in the next month, so it’s impossible to predict what’s going to happen.”

Big West men’s volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Cal State Northridge (5-8, 0-2 BWC) vs. No. 4 Hawaii (16-3, 1-1)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM

>> Entry requirements: LumiSight health check and face coverings required for today’s match. Proof of vaccination/negative COVID test not required starting Saturday. Masks optional starting Saturday.