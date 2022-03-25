University of Hawaii’s Rich Hill and UC Irvine’s Ben Orloff are both disciples of Mike Gillespie
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:31 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014
UC Irvine coach Mike Gillespie, left, talked with first base umpire Doug Williams during the College World Series in 2014.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree