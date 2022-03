Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Albright’s comments on Iraq worth remembering

While there is much pontificating around a former secretary of state and currently what constitutes war crimes, it’s important to remember Madeleine Albright’s response to the children killed in Iraq because of actions by the U.S. and its allies.

Albright, the first female secretary of state in U.S. history, made the remarks during a “60 Minutes” interview. Correspondent Lesley Stahl discussed with the then-United Nations ambassador how Iraq had been suffering from the sanctions placed on the country following 1991’s Gulf War.

“We have heard that half a million (Iraqi) children have died. I mean, that is more children than died in Hiroshima,” Stahl said. “And, you know, is the price worth it?”

“I think that is a very hard choice,” Albright answered, “but the price, we think, the price is worth it.”

Scott Cade

Kailua

Don’t waste money on tourism promotion

The Hawaii Tourism Authority wants to spend $100 million “to supply destination management services and promote Hawaii to the U.S. market, the islands’ largest visitor source” (“Hawaii Tourism Authority awaits procurement for contract to promote Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, March 18).

It’s a paradox. Why? Visitors perennially flock to Hawaii by choice and there was even a recent push by residents to restrict the number of visitors to Hawaii.

Why not put the $100 million in the kitty to help allow the boondoggled rail project to go where it should: Ala Moana, the hub of Oahu’s transportation?

Get that misguided project finished already, no matter what it takes.

Donald Graber

Kakaako

Hogans treated clients, employees like family

I agree wholeheartedly with John Votsis (“Hogan Kelley respected customers, employees,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 8).

I’ve worked in the travel industry since 1976 in Hawaii and California for Pleasant Holidays (20 years).

The Hogans were wonderful to work for. They treated their employees like family and expected us to treat our clients the same.

I have sent a copy of the letter to my friends at Pleasant and their responses were touching, as we all remembered Ed and Lynn Hogan.

Thanks to John Votsis for sharing his thoughts.

Leonora Solomon

Kailua

