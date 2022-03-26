Hawaii Safe Travels screenings end after a 17-month run
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mitsuyo Mendes, second from left, screened a traveler Friday morning at the Safe Travels checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The screening program concluded after 17 months in operation.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Travelers lined up Friday at the Safe Travels checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The program screened more than 12 million travelers, including about 10 million visitors, in the past 17 months.