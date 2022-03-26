comscore Hawaii Safe Travels screenings end after a 17-month run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Safe Travels screenings end after a 17-month run

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mitsuyo Mendes, second from left, screened a traveler Friday morning at the Safe Travels checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The screening program concluded after 17 months in operation.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mitsuyo Mendes, second from left, screened a traveler Friday morning at the Safe Travels checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The screening program concluded after 17 months in operation.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers lined up Friday at the Safe Travels checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The program screened more than 12 million travelers, including about 10 million visitors, in the past 17 months.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Travelers lined up Friday at the Safe Travels checkpoint at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The program screened more than 12 million travelers, including about 10 million visitors, in the past 17 months.

Hawaii's pandemic-era travel policy, Safe Travels, sunsets today as Hawaii joins other states that are relying instead on their knowledge of the virus and other tools to lower COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations.

