Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A resolution encouraging all Hawaii counties to create a special motor vehicle license plate to commemorate surfing champion Carissa Kainani Moore, 29, was heard and passed Thursday by the Senate Committee on Government Operations. Read more

A resolution encouraging all Hawaii counties to create a special motor vehicle license plate to commemorate surfing champion Carissa Kainani Moore, 29, was heard and passed Thursday by the Senate Committee on Government Operations.

SCR 20 applauds the many accomplishments that have made the young Hawaiian’s home state proud, including her “ably represent(ing) Hawaii” to win the first-ever Olympic gold medal in surfing, at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics; winning the world pro surfing championship title five times; and donating her time and resources “to numerous charitable causes (and) surf clubs, speaking out against sexism and body-shaming, and bringing attention to eating disorders.”

“What better manner to highlight (Moore’s) achievements than to allow the people of Hawaii to honor her by issuing a License Plate in (her) name and likeness,” Kenneth Berger wrote in supporting testimony.

In written testimony, Keith Amemiya, former executive director of the Hawaii High School Athletic Association, called Moore “an exemplary role model and ambassador for the entire state, particularly girls,” and noting she has advocated that surfing become an interscholastic sport.

Earlier this month HB 2277, a bill to add surfing as a sport in public schools, crossed over to the Senate and was referred to the Committees on Education and Ways and Means.

Sarah Fairchild wrote on behalf of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation, which in November inducted Moore into the Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame, citing her record 11 NSSA amateur surfing titles and being the youngest-ever winner of the Triple Crown of Surfing’s Reef Hawaiian Pro, at age 16, and the world championship title, at age 18.

On Tuesday, SB 915, a bill for a license plate commemorating Kahanamoku, Hawaii’s storied surfer and first Olympic gold medalist in swimming, passed its second reading in the state House of Representatives and was referred to the Finance Committee. Proceeds would benefit the foundation, which supports youth water sports.