The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team recovered from a streak-ending loss to go 2-1 on the opening day of the Big West Challenge on Friday in Long Beach, Calif. Read more

The ninth-ranked Rainbow Wahine opened the day with a 3-2 loss to UC Davis, ending UH’s run of 105 consecutive wins against unranked opponents. UC Davis picked up wins on the No. 2 and 4 courts and clinched the dual when Mia Olen and Madelin Smith edged UH’s Sarah Penner and Ilihia Huddleston 18-21, 21-15, 15-13 in the No. 5 flight.

The BeachBows bounced back with a 5-0 win over Cal State Northridge and a 4-1 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. UH’s No. 1 flight of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau swept through six sets to go 3-0 on the day. Riley Wagoner teamed with Kylin Loker for wins at the No. 3 flight against UC Davis and CSUN and picked up her third win while playing with Huddleston at No. 4 against CSUB.

The Big West Challenge continues today with UH (12-6) taking on No. 15 Long Beach State, Sacramento State and No. 12 Cal Poly at Rosie’s Dog Beach.

UH rolls to water polo win over UCSB

Hawaii sophomore Alba Bonamusa Boix and freshman Morgan McDowall scored four goals each to lead the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 16-5 Big West rout of No. 17 UC Santa Barbara on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (12-5, 3-0 Big West) led 6-3 at halftime and surged away from the Gauchos with a 6-0 third quarter. McDowall scored four goals in the period, with Boix adding two more. Nine UH players scored in the win.

UH closes its homestand on Friday against UC San Diego.

UH softball game postponed

Friday’s scheduled game between the University of Hawaii softball team and Cal State Northridge was postponed due to wet conditions in Manoa. The Big West game was moved to Sunday at noon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

The Rainbow Wahine (8-10, 2-1 BWC) and Matadors (13-17, 3-0) are scheduled to play a doubleheader today starting at 2 p.m. at RWSS.

HPU suffers softball sweep

The Hawaii Pacific softball team got swept in its doubleheader against Azusa Pacific, losing 3-2 in the first game, followed by a 11-1 five inning loss at the Cougar Softball Complex in Azusa, Calif., on Friday.

The Cougars’ Olivia Smith hit a walkoff inside-the-park home run to seal the win in the first game and the Sharks were plagued with seven errors in the second matchup, allowing the sweep.

Hawaii Pacific drops to 14-15 overall and 8-8 in the Pacific West Conference, while Azusa Pacific improves to 18-13 overall and 12-6 in the PacWest.

The two teams face each other today in another twinbill.

Chaminade shut out twice

The Chaminade softball program continued its losing streak by getting shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Biola, losing 4-0 in the opener and 9-0 in five innings at La Mirada, Calif., on Friday.

The Silverswords are now 10-10 and 8-8 in PacWest play, while Biola improves to 15-12 overall and 10-8 in conference.