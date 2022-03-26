Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 9 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4; Maryknoll vs. Damien, 1 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m., at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle, 11 a.m.; Kailua at Moanalua, 2 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4.

OIA West: Pearl City at Leilehua, 11 a.m.; Campbell vs. Mililani, 6:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 4. OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley, 11 a.m.; Waianae at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Kalaheo at Waialua, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH, Division I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.

ILH Division II: Maryknoll vs. Damien, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field NP; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, noon; Pac-Five at Punahou, 2 p.m.

OIA East Division I: Castle at Kaiser; Kailua at Moanalua; Kalani vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field. Games start at 10 a.m. OIA West Division I: Mililani at Waianae; Pearl City vs. Leilehua at Kaala Elementary Field; Kapolei at Campbell. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Nanakuli at Kaimuki; McKinley vs. Kahuku at Hauula Playground Field; Kalaheo at Aiea; Waipahu at Waialua; Farrington at Radford. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: Cal State Northridge at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Boys Division III: Island Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 9 a.m. at Punahou.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Irvine vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal State Northridge vs. Hawaii, noon, at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

BASEBALL

OIA

Radford 11, Kaimuki 4

W—C. Noble. L—S. Taufa.

Leading hitters—Kaim: A. Tanioka 2-4; Taufa 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs. Rad: J. English 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Noble 2-4; L. Henningsen 3-3, 2 2bs, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Stevens 2b.

MIL

Baldwin 5, King Kekaulike 0

W—Levi Maddela. L—Jaxon Wong.

Leading hitters—KK: Isiah Kekahuna 2-3, run. Bald: Ahe Sumibcay 2b. Maui 9, Lahainaluna 2 W—Luke Alwood. L—Kealaula Medeiros. Leading hitters—Lah: Nephi Hong 2-3, 2b, RBI; Dwight Saterlee 3b, run. Maui: Zachary Dando 2b, 2 RBIs.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

BIGWEST CHALLENGE

At Long Beach, Calif.

UC Davis 3, Hawaii 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Chelsea Maeglin/Colleen McGuire (UCD) 21-10, 21-13

2. Megan Luly/Ashlee Goycoochea (UCD) def. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) 21-18, 21-19

3. Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker (UH) def. Sam Lazenby/Alicia Letvin (UCD) 21-9, 21-15

4. Tabitha Mitchell/Kylie Miller (UCD) def. Jaime Santer/Widener (UH) 21-15, 21-14

5. Olen/Smith (UCD) def. Penner/Huddleston (UH) 18-21, 21-15, 15-13

Hawaii 5, CSUN 0

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Emily Sparks/Lauren Eknoian (CSUN) 21-17, 21-15

2. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Seyvion Waggoner/True McCullough (CSUN) 21-13, 21-14

3. Wagoner/Loker (UH) def. Darbi Honeycutt/Mikaela Maughan (CSUN) 21-12, 21-17

4. Huddleston/Penner (UH) def. Victoria Rogers/Kailey Klein (CSUN) 17-21, 24-22, 15-13

5. Widener/Kruse (UH) def. Abbey Sweeting/Madison Klungel (CSUN) 21-4, 21-14

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Solberg/ Vukobrat (CSUB) 21-18, 21-18

2. Maidment/SRusso (UH) def. Anna Unke/Brooke Boiseau (CSUB) 21-8, 21-17

3. Sophia Hladyniuk/Hana Makonova (CSUB) def. Penner/Loker (UH) 21-8, 17-21, 15-10

4. Wagoner/Huddleston (UH) def. Alaina Gendale/Seleisa Elisaia (CSUB) 21-14, 21-15

5. Kruse/Widener (UH) def. Paige Calvin/ Hayley McCluskey (CSUB) 22-20, 21-16