Biopic 'Waterman' celebrates the life of Duke Kahanamoku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Biopic ‘Waterman’ celebrates the life of Duke Kahanamoku

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

  Duane DeSoto plays Duke Kahanamoku in the film "Waterman."

    "Waterman" trailer.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Duane DeSoto plays Duke Kahanamoku in the film “Waterman.”

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Duane DeSoto plays Duke Kahanamoku in the film “Waterman.”

From the proud statue of Duke Paoa Kahanamoku on the shores of his beloved Waikiki, to photographs of his winning smile, most portrayals of Hawaii’s greatest waterman have focused on the sunny side of his life. Read more

