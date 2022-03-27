K-Drama: In Pyo digs into Seung Joo’s private life on ‘My Husband Oh’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 19

6:40 p.m. today

Oh Hyuk is asked if his first love, Eun Jo, was the reason he came back after 15 years. In Pyo pries into Seung Joo’s private life. Eric supports Oh Hyuk and Seung Joo’s relationship.

Episode 20

7:45 p.m. today

In Pyo pushes Seung Joo down, and Oh Hyuk comes to the rescue. Seung Joo and Oh Hyuk have a tender moment, reaffirming their feelings for each other. Seung Joo moves into Eric’s place.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 1-2

6:45 p.m. Monday

Legendary intelligence agent Bon surfaces after disappearing for three years. His neighbor, a mother with twins, tries to enter the job market after many years of being a housewife. She has a difficult time finding any openings. She is wary of her new neighbor.

Episodes 3-4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Go Ae Rin is left without a husband and as if that wasn’t enough, the twins go missing. The condo complex is turned upside down at the news, with everyone trying to find the twins. Go Ae Rin unexpectedly lands a secretarial job; she hires an unlikely babysitter. Bon is shocked when he sees the kidnapper’s photo.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 121-122 (Finale)

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Chairman Oh is furious at Hwa-kyung. Jae-bin begs for Hwa-kyung. Yeon-hee is shocked to see Hwa-kyung on the news. Hwa-kyung asks to do an interview with Woo-jung and Do-bin. She tells her story. Chairman Oh asks Myung-jun to take over Misung.

“Expiration of You and Me”

KBS drama special

7:45 p.m. Thursday

In 2008, Hyeonsu and Seungyeon meet as first-year university students. They join the chorus club together and build a good relationship. But after trivial misunderstandings and ­different recollections of their last moments together, their first love ends with ­bitter feelings. Ten years later, they meet again on the subway.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 19-20

7:45 p.m. Friday

Ha Jin gets kidnapped. Ha Jin confronts her stalker. Jeong Hoon faces his feelings. Director Ji visits Moon Seong Ho. Jeong Hoon reassures Ha Jin that he will stay by her side.

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jeong Hoon tutors Ha Jin for her new movie role as an anchor. Tae Eun’s father questions Jeong Hoon about his relationship with Ha Jin. Tae Eun’s father finalizes his book.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.