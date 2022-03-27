comscore K-Drama: In Pyo digs into Seung Joo’s private life on ‘My Husband Oh’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: In Pyo digs into Seung Joo’s private life on ‘My Husband Oh’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF CHUNG Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV.

    COURTESY JEFF CHUNG

    Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV.

This week’s synopses: Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Kimee Balmilero joins cast of Jo Koy’s sitcom

Scroll Up