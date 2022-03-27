Dave Reardon: University of Hawaii football jersey numbers carry a legacy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ricky Shimokawa and Manly Williams both wore No. 47 as University of Hawaii football players … more than 20 years apart, but it created a bond.

“When he made that tackle at the 1 on the last play of the game against Arizona (in 2019) I was very proud,” Shimokawa said.

There are stories behind every jersey number — especially when the alumni are out in force at Ching Complex on a sunny Saturday afternoon for a Warriors spring practice.

While I chatted with UH football radio analyst John Veneri, we took a quick look at the roster to see who has the No. 29 that was his from 1992 to ’94. Turns out the answer is nobody, for now. It will likely be un-retired soon when the incoming freshmen arrive.

“I’d rather that someone has it, so I can cheer for him, even if he’s just running downfield covering kicks,” Veneri said. “Anyone, as long as he’s not a scrub,” he added with a laugh.

“I was really proud when Scott Harding was wearing it and everything he did,” Veneri said of the receiver/punter/punt returner from Australia. “And Dan Ahuna likes to remind me he had it before I did.”

Sometimes players want the number that was worn by their father or some other relative. Remember when 54 was the domain of the Nogas?

It might be assumed that’s how Landon Sims got No. 30, which was worn with much distinction by his father, Travis, from 1989 to 1992.

Landon did not request 30; he asked for 32 because it is the number that they both wore when they were in high school.

“But I was told it was retired,” Landon said.

That’s true … 32 is off-limits due to Tommy Kaulukukui’s exploits while wearing it from 1934 to 1937. (Colt Brennan’s 15 is the only other retired UH football number.)

When Landon arrived last year at his locker for the first time, jersey No. 30 was awaiting him, and if anyone requested it for him, he hasn’t heard. It’s too much of a coincidence, so it’s likely that a longtime equipment staff member knew the significance.

“I’ll follow (Travis’) example of a strong work ethic and will do my best,” Landon said. “But I’d rather have my own footsteps, my own path.”

And that’s how things seem to be working out, as Landon has been moved from running back to tight end — there won’t be the pressure of having his rushing yardage compared to his dad’s, while wearing the same number he did.

Quarterback Chad Owens Jr., however, is actively seeking his dad’s single digit. He’s No. 19 this spring but hopes to share No. 2 with kicker Matt Shipley in the fall. Chad the dad set numerous receiving and kick return records — some while No. 82 as a freshman in 2001, the rest as No. 2 from 2002 to 2004.

“The rules say we can both have it as long as we’re not on the field at the same time,” said Chad Jr., who doesn’t expect to be on the same special teams as Shipley.

Pride and pressure can come with wearing a family member’s old number. But what if you play the same position as the new head coach, wearing his number?

Connor Apo smiled when asked about his No. 14, which was also worn by Timmy Chang while breaking NCAA passing records at UH around the time Apo was born.

“In fall camp last year it was the first number available counting down from 20, so that’s how I got it,” Apo said. “Yes, I’ve always known what it meant. It’s a lot of weight. Everybody knows the history of No. 14 here, and now look at where he’s at.”

Apo said there’s occasional ribbing from teammates, but he rolls with it.

“Sometimes I hear it, but it’s OK, I’ll just do me,” said Apo, who, like Chang, happens to be a Saint Louis School alum.

Chang smiled when asked if seeing Apo wearing his old number brings back memories.

“The first time I met with them I told them this is their time. My time is done,” Chang said. “I want them all to enjoy their moment. I’m going to be his fan, but no extra pressure.”

Former stars Darrick Branch (87) and Nate Ilaoa (4) both got to see their numbersakes, Jordan Hinds and Jalen Walthall, make some catches Saturday.

“Keep your eye on No. 4, he’s gonna be a stud,” Ilaoa said of Walthall.

Ilaoa was not aware that in many cultures the number 4 is considered bad luck. When he was informed of that he agreed it might explain the injuries that plagued him his first couple of years at Manoa. But the jinx must have worn off by 2006, when Ilaoa had one of the most productive offensive seasons in program history.

Fear of the number 13 is so prevalent there’s a name for it: triskaidekaphobia. That’s why it is often skipped when floors are designated in buildings, and some people try to avoid doing anything risky on Friday the 13th.

None of that bothers quarterback Brayden Schager. He and defensive back Jalen Perdue both wear No. 13.

“I’ve pretty much always worn it because Aug. 13 is my birthday,” Schager said with a shrug and a smile.