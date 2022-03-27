Fans get to watch as Hawaii football team has fun in the sun
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:37 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Fans looked on from the stands on Saturday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
New coach Timmy Chang shouted instructions during the 150-minute practice.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
A youth team watched the Warriors in action at the Ching Complex on Saturday. It was the first time in two years that practice was open to fans.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree