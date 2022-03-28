Girl, 10, in critical condition after crashing motorbike into wall in Mililani

Honolulu police say that a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after crashing into a wall on a Kawasaki minibike in Mililani on Sunday afternoon.
Police said at about 3:05 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to a call after a 10-year-old girl on a Kawasaki KDX50 minibike collided into a concrete tile wall as she was navigating a right turn from Kahele Street onto Hoailona Street.
She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. At this time, speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
