Girl, 10, in critical condition after crashing motorbike into wall in Mililani

Honolulu police say that a 10-year-old girl is in critical condition after crashing into a wall on a Kawasaki minibike in Mililani on Sunday afternoon.

Police said at about 3:05 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers responded to a call after a 10-year-old girl on a Kawasaki KDX50 minibike collided into a concrete tile wall as she was navigating a right turn from Kahele Street onto Hoailona Street.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. At this time, speed, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.