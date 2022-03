Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Time for military to stop ruining our resources; Students should lobby for flavored-vaping ban; Allow legal B&Bs, and close down illegal ones.

William Punini Prescott recycled an old argument used by the military when Kahoolawe was bombed during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam conflicts (“Makua Valley needed for military training,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 23).

He is right that military training areas helped to prepare troops for national defense. But if we’ve learned nothing, it’s that times — and needs — change. It is time to stop ruining our cultural and environmental resources. This is a hewa that must stop.

Hawaii nei is all we have. Enough is enough. Return Makua.

Kamalani Hurley

Mililani

‘Well-regulated militia’ means National Guard

I am amazed our government can ban switchblade and butterfly knives, and hand-carrying any weapon on a plane, but is unable to improve gun-control laws for public safety.

I suggest following the 2nd Amendment verbatim: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

The only authorized and federally funded well-regulated militia for every state is the National Guard. Even Guard members do not walk around bearing arms, unless activated by the governor or president in an emergency. Their government firearms are well-secured in armories.

Alternatives for self defense are TASERs, mace and even BB gun air pistols, which are technically not firearms. So those who want the right to bear arms should join the National Guard and get properly trained on the responsibility and safety involved in handling a firearm.

Adrian Chang

Hawaii Kai

Support city’s CORE program for houseless

I hope you are aware of the city’s relatively new CORE (Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement) program, which provides medical help along with overall services for our houseless residents (“City launches new program to address nonviolent emergency calls involving the homeless,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 16, 2021).

Calls to 911 that are deemed not critical medical emergencies are transferred to CORE, and trained, competent and compassionate staff show up to help.

Headed by Dr. James Ireland, director of the city’s Department of Emergency Services, these dedicated folks are making a difference for those less fortunate. The program started in Chinatown and is planning to expand to other areas. Support them any way you can.

Judy Mick

Kailua

Students should lobby for flavored-vaping ban

Student leaders, please oppose the sale of vaping paraphernalia to minors. Although it is dangerous to allow teenagers to vape, there are politicians like state Rep. Ryan Yamane — who reportedly received $17,500 in campaign contributions from tobacco and vaping companies — who are doing their best to hogtie legislation that is designed to protect the youngsters of our state. The legislation is supported by our health agencies, school officials and law enforcement. Some of the vaping flavors are specifically designed to attract teenagers into a habit that leads to nicotine addiction, with all the associated health hazards.

I strongly urge student government leaders at all the high schools to take a stand and vote to support the legislation to ban the sale of flavored vaping paraphernalia. Lobby Yamane to stop catering to the tobacco lobby. If he refuses, campaign to vote him out of office so a new chairman of the House Committee on Health, Human Services and Homelessness can be appointed.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

Allow legal B&Bs, and close down illegal ones

Has any investigative reporter checked to see if the folks who support Bill 41 have connections with the hotel industry (“New parking rules, restrictions proposed for short-term rentals,” Star-Advertiser, March 24)?

We like coming to Hawaii each year for a month. We stay in a legal short-term bed and breakfast. Where is the harm? Who could stay for 180 days?

Why not close down the illegal short-term rentals and leave the good guys alone? Bill 41 is unfair.

Barbara Anderson

Portland, Ore.

Overtaxed tourists deserve rail to Waikiki

Why are we even debating on where the rail route will make its last stop? Since Hawaii wants to tax tourists almost to death, we should be accommodating them in return by building the rail system all the way to Waikiki.

Only then can rail project officials justify the reason why our local officials want to tax tourists to death.

Michael Nomura

Kailua

