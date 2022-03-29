comscore Off the News: Next generation of Hawaii farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Next generation of Hawaii farmers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

Everyone embraces the intent of Senate Bill 3197, to establish a farmer apprentice mentoring program. Hawaii has been educating its own next generation of nurses and doctors; clearly growing its own farmers is needed as well. Read more

