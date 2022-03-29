A fresh and floral dessert

Fresh fruit is an excellent option for dessert. Here, ripe, sweet organic strawberries are served in a pool of crème anglaise, an easy-to-make pouring custard, with a splash of rose water. Since strawberries are botanically related to roses, it’s a nice pairing, and a few rose petals add drama. Make the crème anglaise a day or two in advance.

Strawberries in Rose Crème Anglaise

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups/400 milliliters half-and-half or whole milk

• 1/4 cup/45 grams granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 4 egg yolks

• Ice

• 1/2 teaspoon rose flower water, plus more to taste

• 1 pound strawberries, hulled and halved, or left whole if small

• Confectioners’ sugar, to taste

• Rose petals, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Put half-and-half in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to just under a simmer, then turn off heat.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together sugar, cornstarch and egg yolks. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle hot half-and-half into the sugar mixture, then pour the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook, whisking, over a very low heat until the mixture coats the back of the spoon, 5 to 10 minutes. (Alternatively, you can do this in a double boiler.) Remove from heat and strain sauce through a fine-mesh sieve. Cool over an ice bath, then stir in rose flower water. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve. (Crème anglaise can be made up to 2 days in advance.)

To serve, place strawberries in a bowl and sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, tasting as you go until the berries are your preferred sweetness. If you like, add 2 or 3 drops of the rose flower water to the berries.

Pour 1/2 cup sauce into shallow dessert bowls. Spoon berries over. Garnish with rose petals, if using.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4.