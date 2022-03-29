Crave | Hungry for More? The sweetest thing By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta Today Updated 2:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY LA BEKKPHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTAPHOTO COURTESY YIFANG There’s always room for dessert — no matter what time of day it is. The following treats recently launched and range from slightly sweet to downright decadent. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There’s always room for dessert — no matter what time of day it is. The following treats recently launched and range from slightly sweet to downright decadent. At your ‘Bekk’ and call La Bekk, formerly located in Ohana Hale Marketplace, recently soft opened in The Test Kitchen within McCully Shopping Center (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.). The dessert spot is best known for its banana pudding ($8) — available in classic, ube and chocolate flavors — and eclairs ($6). Eclairs come in flavors like maple bacon, chocolate Chantilly and strawberry. To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@la_bekk). Super stuffed cookies Online business Lulu Bakery (@lulu_bakery808) is famous for its basque cheesecakes and fresh fruit cakes. The biz recently launched cream cheese-filled cookies, currently available in two flavors: chocolate chip with macadamia nuts and red velvet. Each soft, chewy cookie contains a luscious cream cheese filling. Small boxes (four cookies) cost $14, while medium boxes (six cookies) cost $20. Message Lulu Bakery on Instagram to learn more or to preorder. Petite pancakes YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea’s (602 Dillingham Blvd.) signature egg pancakes ($6.50) are the business’s version of the popular egg waffle street food found all over Asia. These egg pancakes are a fluffy, boba-shaped treat that come with original, milk tea, custard or taro fillings. Each order features five pancakes in the flavor of your choice. Egg pancakes take about five minutes to make, and wait times can be long for the popular treat. These slightly sweet treats are best enjoyed when they’re hot and fresh, and they’re designed to pair with your favorite fruit tea or boba drink. To learn more, call 808-840-0110 or follow the biz on Instagram (@yifanghawaii). Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta). Previous Story A refreshing salad Next Story Say ‘Hello’ to Hanapaa Market