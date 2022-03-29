The sweetest thing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s always room for dessert — no matter what time of day it is. The following treats recently launched and range from slightly sweet to downright decadent. Read more

There’s always room for dessert — no matter what time of day it is. The following treats recently launched and range from slightly sweet to downright decadent.

At your ‘Bekk’ and call

La Bekk, formerly located in Ohana Hale Marketplace, recently soft opened in The Test Kitchen within McCully Shopping Center (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.). The dessert spot is best known for its banana pudding ($8) — available in classic, ube and chocolate flavors — and eclairs ($6). Eclairs come in flavors like maple bacon, chocolate Chantilly and strawberry. To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@la_bekk).

Super stuffed cookies

Online business Lulu Bakery (@lulu_bakery808) is famous for its basque cheesecakes and fresh fruit cakes. The biz recently launched cream cheese-filled cookies, currently available in two flavors: chocolate chip with macadamia nuts and red velvet. Each soft, chewy cookie contains a luscious cream cheese filling. Small boxes (four cookies) cost $14, while medium boxes (six cookies) cost $20. Message Lulu Bakery on Instagram to learn more or to preorder.

Petite pancakes

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea’s (602 Dillingham Blvd.) signature egg pancakes ($6.50) are the business’s version of the popular egg waffle street food found all over Asia.

These egg pancakes are a fluffy, boba-shaped treat that come with original, milk tea, custard or taro fillings.

Each order features five pancakes in the flavor of your choice. Egg pancakes take about five minutes to make, and wait times can be long for the popular treat. These slightly sweet treats are best enjoyed when they’re hot and fresh, and they’re designed to pair with your favorite fruit tea or boba drink. To learn more, call 808-840-0110 or follow the biz on Instagram (@yifanghawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).