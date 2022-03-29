This chicken makes a quick one-pan meal

The combination of a sweet glaze, tangy shallots and pan-roasted chicken makes this a quick but decadent one-pan meal. Caramelizing shallots first, then tossing them with sherry vinegar gives them a pickled but syrupy bite. A little heat from a spicy chile and some freshness from parsley leaves balance this flavorful dish. Serve right off the stove, over cooked grains or alongside a crisp salad.

Honey-Glazed Chicken and Shallots

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs or drumsticks (6 to 8 pieces)

• Salt

• 2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as grapeseed or canola

• 1 pound shallots (about 8), peeled and halved, quartered if large

• 3 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 fresh hot chile, such as Thai, Scotch bonnet or serrano, minced with or without seeds

• 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

• 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

Directions:

Pat the chicken dry and season all over with salt. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the shallots and cook, turning frequently, until lightly caramelized on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer the shallots to a medium bowl and set aside.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet, and raise the heat to medium-high. Place the chicken skin side down and sear without moving until the skin is golden brown, about 10 minutes. Turn and cook the other side until lightly browned, about 5 minutes.

Reduce heat to medium-low, and add 1/4 cup water to the skillet. Use a spatula or tongs to loosen any stuck bits. Stir the honey, lime juice, garlic and chile into the liquid around the chicken pieces. Cover with a lid or foil, and cook until the meat is cooked through, about 8 minutes. Uncover, raise the heat to high and cook until the sauce is thickened, about 2 minutes more.

Toss the shallots with the sherry vinegar and parsley, and season with salt. Serve the chicken with the dressed shallots and spoon the pan sauce over everything.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.