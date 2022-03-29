What chu bring, Chef?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With restrictions ending across the state, family gatherings, potlucks and events are in full swing. In anticipation of Easter, Memorial Day and other upcoming holidays, we interviewed a few renowned chefs about their potluck go-tos — and caught up with their latest news.

QUESTIONS

1) Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when did you gather with family or friends for potlucks?

2) Do you have a go-to potluck dish that you make?

3) Do you have a potluck dish from a local business that you love to buy?

4) If someone asked you for a last-minute potluck recommendation, what would you tell them?

5) What’s new with you?

6) What’s the best contact info for your business?

Lee Anne Wong

executive chef/partner of Koko Head Café, Honolulu; executive chef/general manager of Papaaina at the Pioneer Inn, Lahaina

We live in Hawaii, so I feel like potluck is a way of life. The real answer to “when do you potluck”: pretty much anytime we are hungry and want to see each other. There are always enough people so it’s too much for one person to do all the cooking. Everyone I know always surprises me with a new, awesome dish every time.

I’ve been a member of numerous informal “supper clubs” over the years; I like variety and world flavors. I don’t have a go-to potluck dish, but a few things I like to make are curry (many types), chicken and dumplings, and well, dumplings (all day Wong!).

For a last-minute potluck recommendation, you can’t go wrong with Tamura’s poke counter. Either that, or find some smoke meat because it will get eaten. An excellent alternative is dim sum — Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery or Fook Lam for the win!

At the time I’m writing this, we are busy moving and getting ready to reopen Koko Head Café in the much-larger space down the street that 12th Ave Grill used to occupy (1120 12th Ave.) I now live on Maui full time with my family, and am full-time cheffing at Papaaina at the historic Pioneer Inn in Lahaina. Brunch at both places!

The new Koko Head website is under construction (kokoheadcafe.com) but you can email us (info@kokoheadcafe.com). You can also visit the Papaaina website (papaainamaui.com) or email info@papaainamaui.com.

Jon Matsubara

chef/owner of FEAST by Jon Matsubara

Before the pandemic, we would gather for potlucks informally on Sundays for family dinners, and for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.

I always make salmon bonito rice with ikura or steamed clams with sake and bacon and garlic Parmesan bread. The salmon rice and steamed clams are comfort foods that my family enjoys. Ikura and clams are not always available at the grocery store; the ingredients are specialty items and I know my family will enjoy the dishes at the potluck.

If I’m getting a potluck dish from a local business, it would be Coco Puffs from Liliha Bakery or malasadas from Leonard’s Bakery.

For a last-minute potluck recommendation, I would have to say charcuterie. Even my 12-year-old requests that for her potlucks!

We now have dine-in service at FEAST. We also have extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays until 7 p.m. We are working on new things for the upcoming months, so stay tuned.

For more info about our Manoa restaurant, call 808-840-0488 or visit feastrestauranthawaii.com.

Sheldon Simeon

author of Cook Real Hawaii, chef/owner of Tin Roof

Growing up in Hilo, our house was always the gathering spot. We’ve carried on that tradition with frequent gatherings at our own home. With there being eight of us living in one house, there’s always an occasion — it seems like it’s always someone’s birthday we are celebrating, a grand holiday like Thanksgiving, or friends and family unexpectedly popping in (but always welcomed) for dinner.

I always make garlic noodles for potlucks. It’s a great accompaniment to so many dishes. It’s simple to make, it travels well and it’s always a crowd pleaser.

For a last-minute potluck dish, I’d recommend shoyu dip and crudite. It’s made with common ingredients that everyone has in their pantry. Cut a few vegetables and you got a party.

We are excited for the expansion and renovation of Tin Roof. We will be able to better service our customers and it will give us the ability to explore more creative outlets like pop-ups and catering.

For more information about Tin Roof, call 808-868-0753, visit tinroofmaui.com or follow us on social media (@tinroofmaui, @chefwonder).

Chris Kajioka

chef/owner of MIRO Kaimuki, Papa Kurt’s and Waicoco Maui

Potlucks were always a highlight for me during the holidays and for special occasions. It’s always an excuse to eat and drink a little too much.

I actually love making Filipino food, so my go-to potluck dish (to make) is pork belly and butt adobo. I also make a good pinakbet; you need to eat it with a lot of rice. We had adobo with tomato onion calamansi patis salad at a recent staff meal. I enjoy the comfort of one-pot meals. Those dishes always last a few days, so as the days go by, the flavors become even better.

If you need a last-minute potluck dish, make pigs in a blanket! You can use Arabiki sausage and croissant dough. It’s the easiest to prepare, and who doesn’t love to eat that?

We recently started monthly collaboration dinners at MIRO, which have been amazing for our staff and guests. We will also start to do bar takeovers with amazing mixologists from around the world. It has been hugely beneficial to my staff to see how some of the world’s best talent work and operate.

For more info about our restaurants, visit mirokaimuki.com (call 808-379-0124) or waicocomaui.com (call 808-446-3020). For Papa Kurt’s, call 808-348-4613. You can also follow me on Instagram (@chefchriskajioka).

Peter Merriman

chef/owner of Merriman’s Hawaii

Before COVID-19, we gathered with family all the time, especially when out-of-state friends came to visit the islands. Potlucks are a great opportunity to come together, build community and catch up with friends and family.

My favorite potluck dish to make is bean thread salad and shoyu chicken. It’s always a delicious, flavorful potluck dish.

I’d have to say my favorite go-to potluck dish (from another restaurant) are the chicken wings from Monkeypod Kitchen. They’re free-range chicken wings seasoned with garlic, locally sourced rosemary and red pepper paired with a tzatziki sauce. They’re easy to pick up to-go, and who doesn’t appreciate wings as an option during a potluck?!

The poke and smoked taro hummus from Merriman’s Hawaii is my recommendation for a last-minute potluck dish. The ahi ginger adds a kick to the poke, and pairing it with a creamy, smoked taro hummus enhances the flavor to make it an easily shareable dish for everyone to indulge in.

Merriman’s Honolulu also offers the Merriman’s Pupu Taster, which is the ultimate sampling dish and offers a little bit of everything for a potluck. Aside from my two favorites — the ahi ginger poke and smoked organic taro hummus — it also includes the kalua pork and Maui onion quesadilla, local crudites, fried green tomatoes and Peter’s Caesar dressing.

To learn more about our restaurants, visit merrimanshawaii.com.