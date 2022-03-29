comscore Citizen whale counts wrap up for 2022 season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Citizen whale counts wrap up for 2022 season

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  • COURTESY BRYCE KEKINA / HIHWNMS A humpback whale Saturday breached off Turtle Bay on Oahu’s North Shore during the National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count.

A one-day humpback whale count was conducted by volunteers Saturday on the shores of the main Hawaiian Islands, with 136 whales sighted between 10 and 10:15 a.m., the most of any 15-minute period throughout the day, according to a news release from the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary and the Pacific Whale Foundation. Read more

