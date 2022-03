Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Public Radio has appointed Liberty Peralta as its new director of marketing and communications. Peralta has 18 years of marketing experience. She previously served as director of communications and later vice president of communications at PBS Hawaii. Peralta is also the owner of Popoki + Tea, a cat cafe in Kaimuki that provides a peaceful environment for guests and the cafe’s adoptable rescue cats.

The ACLU of Hawaii has announced that Carrie Ann Shirota is its new policy director. Shirota is an attorney with a long history of working on civil rights issues in Hawaii. She previously served as director of Maui Economic Opportunity’s BEST (Being Empowered and Safe Together) Reintegration Program, which provides comprehensive reentry services for returning community members exiting jails and prisons.

