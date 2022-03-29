Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha survives ILH gauntlet to remain No. 1 in baseball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The roller-coaster ride of ILH baseball was merciful for the Kamehameha Warriors. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The roller-coaster ride of ILH baseball was merciful for the Kamehameha Warriors. Despite a stunning loss to No. 7 Maryknoll, the Warriors remained atop the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Kamehameha (10-1, 6-1 ILH) collected seven of 14 first-place votes from coaches and media. Saint Louis (14-1-1, 6-1-1 ILH) won all three of its games last week, including nail-biters over Mid-Pacific and Punahou, but finished one point behind Kamehameha in the voting. The Crusaders garnered six first-place votes to remain at No. 2. Baldwin vaulted two notches higher to No. 3 after sweeping King Kekaulike in three matchups last week. The Bears are 3-0 in MIL play (5-2 overall). Maryknoll, which stirred the pot on March 22 with the 12-2 win over Kamehameha, moved up slightly and is tied at No. 6 with Waiakea. The Spartans followed their historic win over the Warriors with a 4-0 loss to Punahou before defeating Damien to close the week. Maui entered the Top 10 at No. 10 after sweeping Lahainaluna. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Mar. 28, 2022 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (7) (10-1, 6-1 ILH) 130 1 2. Saint Louis (6) (14-1-1, 6-1-1 ILH) 129 2 3. Baldwin (5-2, 3-0 MIL) 100 5 4. Mid-Pacific (11-4, 5-3 ILH) 86 4 5. Punahou (7-5-1, 4-4 ILH) 80 3 6. (tie) Waiakea (1) (3-0 BIIF) 69 9 6. (tie) Maryknoll (7-3-1, 5-2-1 ILH) 69 7 8. Pearl City (4-1 OIA West) 38 6 9. (tie) Hilo (2-1 BIIF) 15 8 9. (tie) Maui (5-4-1, 5-1 MIL) 15 NR Also receiving votes: ‘Iolani 14, Kailua 10, Roosevelt 7, Mililani 3, Campbell 2, KS-Maui 2, Kalani 1. Previous Story UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women’s Final Four