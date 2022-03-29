Kamehameha survives ILH gauntlet to remain No. 1 in baseball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The roller-coaster ride of ILH baseball was merciful for the Kamehameha Warriors. Read more

The roller-coaster ride of ILH baseball was merciful for the Kamehameha Warriors.

Despite a stunning loss to No. 7 Maryknoll, the Warriors remained atop the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Kamehameha (10-1, 6-1 ILH) collected seven of 14 first-place votes from coaches and media.

Saint Louis (14-1-1, 6-1-1 ILH) won all three of its games last week, including nail-biters over Mid-Pacific and Punahou, but finished one point behind Kamehameha in the voting. The Crusaders garnered six first-place votes to remain at No. 2.

Baldwin vaulted two notches higher to No. 3 after sweeping King Kekaulike in three matchups last week. The Bears are 3-0 in MIL play (5-2 overall).

Maryknoll, which stirred the pot on March 22 with the 12-2 win over Kamehameha, moved up slightly and is tied at No. 6 with Waiakea. The Spartans followed their historic win over the Warriors with a 4-0 loss to Punahou before defeating Damien to close the week.

Maui entered the Top 10 at No. 10 after sweeping Lahainaluna.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Mar. 28, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (7) (10-1, 6-1 ILH) 130 1

2. Saint Louis (6) (14-1-1, 6-1-1 ILH) 129 2

3. Baldwin (5-2, 3-0 MIL) 100 5

4. Mid-Pacific (11-4, 5-3 ILH) 86 4

5. Punahou (7-5-1, 4-4 ILH) 80 3

6. (tie) Waiakea (1) (3-0 BIIF) 69 9

6. (tie) Maryknoll (7-3-1, 5-2-1 ILH) 69 7

8. Pearl City (4-1 OIA West) 38 6

9. (tie) Hilo (2-1 BIIF) 15 8

9. (tie) Maui (5-4-1, 5-1 MIL) 15 NR