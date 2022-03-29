comscore Kamehameha survives ILH gauntlet to remain No. 1 in baseball poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha survives ILH gauntlet to remain No. 1 in baseball poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

The roller-coaster ride of ILH baseball was merciful for the Kamehameha Warriors. Read more

Previous Story
UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women’s Final Four

Scroll Up