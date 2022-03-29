Waipahu High’s Julian Samia has the mind for the game of golf and is proving it on the course
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Julian Samia, right, with instructor AJ Mercado.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu golfer Julian Samia, above, took a swing on Sunday at Waikele Country Club, where he works.
